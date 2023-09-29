Weekly deals roundup: Top-tier discounts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

There are only 87 days to go until Christmas at the time of this writing, and while it may sound ridiculous to some, we're sure a fairly large number of our readers will agree that it's not too early to start making a holiday shopping list and even cross a few items off it if you can.





Well, if you pay close enough attention to everything we're about to tell you today, you might reach the conclusion that it's really pointless to wait weeks or even months on end in the hopes that you'll find better deals on the best smartphones , tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds out there.





That's right, we have all of those categories covered in our latest weekly roundup of the top mobile tech promotions from across the web, but first things first:

These are the three greatest bargains available today

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Phantom Black Color, S Pen Included $524 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band $120 off (30%) $279 $399 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne Colors, Stylus Included $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Can you find a better Android phone than the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the market right now? Of course you can, and we're actually going to talk about the S23 Ultra as well in just a minute or two. But until then (and until the decidedly familiar-looking S24 Ultra also sees daylight), we'd like you to be extremely honest with yourselves and admit that you can easily "settle" for Samsung's early 2022-released super-flagship with a built-in S Pen, especially at a whopping 37 percent discount in a 512GB storage variant.





Still can't afford that high-end oldie? Then why not go for a stylus-wielding mid-ranger from 2023 with 5G support of its own and a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a fraction of the S22 Ultra's price? The aptly named Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) also comes with a hefty battery, reasonably fast processor, and silky smooth 120Hz screen, which might make bargain hunters wonder why on earth would someone cough up around $1,000 (or more) for an Android flagship.





Even more smartphone deals and steals

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color $113 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch External AMOLED Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, Dual 12 + 13MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Colors $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black, Free Sony Vlog Monitor Included $800 off (44%) Gift $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $250 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





today , and there are obviously no guarantees that those (slightly) better offers will return anytime soon. We're not going to lie to you, both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5 have been available at lower prices recently than right now. And the Galaxy S21 FE has been cheaper a few times in the slightly more distant past. But that doesn't change the fact that these are the top smartphone deals you can get, and there are obviously no guarantees that those (slightly) better offers will return anytime soon.





Tablet promotions for all preferences and budgets!

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color $31 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $120 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color, Device Only (Latest Model), Additional $79.01 Discount Available with My Best Buy Membership $321 off (17%) $1579 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





The greatest thing about today's tablet market is probably its incredibly diverse landscape of screen sizes, software platforms, processors, features in general, and perhaps above all, price points, and that same diversity is beautifully reflected in our latest harvest of deals in this category.





Whether you want to buy a compact and dirt-cheap Android-based slate, a considerably larger mid-range iPad, a hot new Samsung high-ender, or a Windows-powered colossus from Microsoft, Amazon and Best Buy have your backs with hefty discounts across the board. Now all you have to do is choose, which... might be easier said than done when there are so many similarly great options at similarly amazing prices.

Who wants a deeply discounted smartwatch?

Apple Watch SE (40mm) 1st Gen, Nike Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Nike Sport Band, Two Color Options $150 off (54%) $129 $279 Buy at Walmart Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Built-in Sports Apps, Running Dynamics, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Music Storage, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 42mm Black Case, Slate Silicone Band $121 off (35%) $228 86 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $138 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





different deeply discounted smartwatch than the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8. We have quite a few nice options here as well, starting with the admittedly outdated but still fairly well-equipped first-gen By that, of course, we mean adeeply discounted smartwatch than the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8. We have quite a few nice options here as well, starting with the admittedly outdated but still fairly well-equipped first-gen Apple Watch SE (in a sporty Nike-branded variant).





If you're an Android devotee or simply want your wearable to be flexible about the kind of phone it can connect to, the Garmin Venu 2 and Forerunner 245 Music will also provide excellent value for your money despite their own advanced ages. Those are just numbers, mind you, and the 35 percent discounts currently available at Amazon arguably represent a far more important number. If you're an Android devotee or simply want your wearable to be flexible about the kind of phone it can connect to, the Garmin Venu 2 and Forerunner 245 Music will also provide excellent value for your money despite their own advanced ages. Those are just numbers, mind you, and the 35 percent discounts currently available at Amazon arguably represent a far more important number.

Get your ultra-affordable wireless earbuds right now!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic Black Color $80 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Two Color Options $20 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $50 off (20%) $199 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy





Okay, we'll admit that the Galaxy Buds Live are technically the only product in this section of our latest weekly deals roundup that qualify for the "ultra-affordable" label at their unbeatable 53 percent markdown. But the advanced age and weird design of these puppies are enough to take them out of contention for the title of best wireless earbuds available today.



