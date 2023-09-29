Weekly deals roundup: Top-tier discounts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are only 87 days to go until Christmas at the time of this writing, and while it may sound ridiculous to some, we're sure a fairly large number of our readers will agree that it's not too early to start making a holiday shopping list and even cross a few items off it if you can.
Well, if you pay close enough attention to everything we're about to tell you today, you might reach the conclusion that it's really pointless to wait weeks or even months on end in the hopes that you'll find better deals on the best smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds out there.
That's right, we have all of those categories covered in our latest weekly roundup of the top mobile tech promotions from across the web, but first things first:
These are the three greatest bargains available today
Can you find a better Android phone than the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the market right now? Of course you can, and we're actually going to talk about the S23 Ultra as well in just a minute or two. But until then (and until the decidedly familiar-looking S24 Ultra also sees daylight), we'd like you to be extremely honest with yourselves and admit that you can easily "settle" for Samsung's early 2022-released super-flagship with a built-in S Pen, especially at a whopping 37 percent discount in a 512GB storage variant.
Still can't afford that high-end oldie? Then why not go for a stylus-wielding mid-ranger from 2023 with 5G support of its own and a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a fraction of the S22 Ultra's price? The aptly named Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) also comes with a hefty battery, reasonably fast processor, and silky smooth 120Hz screen, which might make bargain hunters wonder why on earth would someone cough up around $1,000 (or more) for an Android flagship.
Meanwhile, if you're wondering why the Apple Watch Series 8 is still a thing after the recent Series 9 launch, your answer comes in the form of an unbeatable $120 Best Buy discount today. And yes, the Series 8 continues to be one of the absolute best smartwatches money can buy.
Even more smartphone deals and steals
We're not going to lie to you, both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5 have been available at lower prices recently than right now. And the Galaxy S21 FE has been cheaper a few times in the slightly more distant past. But that doesn't change the fact that these are the top smartphone deals you can get today, and there are obviously no guarantees that those (slightly) better offers will return anytime soon.
The 5G-enabled Motorola Razr+ foldable, meanwhile, is as affordable at the time of this writing as it's ever been, with the hugely discounted Sony Xperia Pro-I looking increasingly more attractive as its manufacturer seems increasingly more uninterested in the US market.
Tablet promotions for all preferences and budgets!
The greatest thing about today's tablet market is probably its incredibly diverse landscape of screen sizes, software platforms, processors, features in general, and perhaps above all, price points, and that same diversity is beautifully reflected in our latest harvest of deals in this category.
Whether you want to buy a compact and dirt-cheap Android-based slate, a considerably larger mid-range iPad, a hot new Samsung high-ender, or a Windows-powered colossus from Microsoft, Amazon and Best Buy have your backs with hefty discounts across the board. Now all you have to do is choose, which... might be easier said than done when there are so many similarly great options at similarly amazing prices.
Who wants a deeply discounted smartwatch?
By that, of course, we mean a different deeply discounted smartwatch than the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8. We have quite a few nice options here as well, starting with the admittedly outdated but still fairly well-equipped first-gen Apple Watch SE (in a sporty Nike-branded variant).
If you're an Android devotee or simply want your wearable to be flexible about the kind of phone it can connect to, the Garmin Venu 2 and Forerunner 245 Music will also provide excellent value for your money despite their own advanced ages. Those are just numbers, mind you, and the 35 percent discounts currently available at Amazon arguably represent a far more important number.
Get your ultra-affordable wireless earbuds right now!
Okay, we'll admit that the Galaxy Buds Live are technically the only product in this section of our latest weekly deals roundup that qualify for the "ultra-affordable" label at their unbeatable 53 percent markdown. But the advanced age and weird design of these puppies are enough to take them out of contention for the title of best wireless earbuds available today.
The hot new Jabra Elite 8 Active and technically equally new second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case are without a doubt in that contest, which makes their comparatively smaller discounts feel pretty hard to turn down. Once again, the decision is all yours, and it's not an easy one.
