Jabra's latest earbuds are incredibly tough, phenomenally powerful, and pretty expensive





Meet "the world's toughest earbuds"





In a market where most of the top-of-the-line options are made to handle the daily pressures of intense gym use and extended outdoor workout sessions, that's certainly a bold claim on Jabra's part that the Elite 8 Active seem to deliver on with not only IP68 certification for protection against water immersion and dust but also drop resistance up to 1 meter high.





That's right, these puppies should emerge unscathed from contacts with hard surfaces (as long as they don't fall directly out of your ears, which are probably found at a greater height than 1 meter from the ground), as well as from the occasional dive in the pool, not to mention sweat, various splashes of water, and even heavy rainfall.









With all of that in mind (as well as the buds' military-grade resistance to extreme temperatures, altitudes, humidity, and salt), it's definitely remarkable that the Elite 8 Active tip the scales at only 5 grams (a bud), shipping alongside a relatively lightweight charging case that rocks IP54 certification of its own to easily withstand dust and splashes.





The Elite 8 Active's industry-leading durability is of course not quite matched by its audio performance, but Jabra still promises to deliver "crystal clear sound and added dimensionality with Dolby Audio" for your two Benjamins.

Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





You can already purchase this latest addition to the brand's Active family of fitness-centric earbuds in exchange for $199.99 from a few different US retailers in navy, black, dark grey, and a delicious-sounding "caramel" color. The battery life is about as great as you've come to expect from Jabra, at up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time and a whopping 32 hours with the charging case factored in, and the company's proprietary ShakeGrip technology makes sure your exercise will not end with the Elite 8 Active on the floor or in the dirt.

Believe it or not, you can do even better





Strictly speaking from a sound quality perspective, the Jabra Elite 10 are very clearly and substantially superior to the Elite 8 Active, offering among others Dolby Atmos support with Dolby Head Tracking technology.





That's a first for the brand's earbuds, and as far as we can tell from Dolby's official website , it follows in the footsteps of last year's LG Tone Free T90 and a bunch of over-ear headphones from a few different companies.









In other words, Jabra is beating everyone but LG to the Dolby Atmos-enabled wireless earbuds punch with the Elite 10, promising a more immersive listening experience than most competitors at an admittedly high $249.99 retail price.





The Elite 10's noise-cancelling skills sound like they perfectly match that price, vastly improving Jabra's "standard ANC" capabilities found on products like the Elite 8 Active and Elite 7 Pro, while the innovative ComfortFit technology claims to enable a "natural airy fit and less occlusion with a semi-open design" aimed at relieving ear pressure.





Simply put, the Jabra Elite 10 should be able to strike the perfect balance between comfort and stability, at least according to their manufacturers, all while delivering super-powerful sound and crystal clear calls in any environment for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options $249 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options Pre-order at Amazon





That battery life rating is bumped up to as much as 27 hours with the help of a wireless charging case, while the IP57 certification is obviously not as impressive as what the Elite 8 Active offer in the durability department but still pretty solid. The Elite 10's color options are both expansive and titillating, ranging from no less than three shades of black (titanium, matte, and glass) to cream and cocoa, with Best Buy pre-orders underway right now and a proper release set for September 17.