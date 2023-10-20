Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Buds 2, Surface Pro 9, Motorola Razr 2023, and many more on sale!
This might be a little surprising to hear for folks in certain unusually warm places across the country right now, but winter is most definitely coming and it's not even that far on the horizon anymore. That means that it's probably a good idea to start shopping for holiday gifts for all your loved ones... unless, of course, you've already done so during Amazon's recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days sale.
But even if you've been exceedingly cautious and quick to buy some stuff at a hefty discount last week, we bet there are still a bunch of items left on your Christmas shopping list... or perhaps you forgot about that distant cousin who insists on visiting you every year with little to no advance notice.
You also have yourself to take care of, and instead of putting everyone else's needs first, this might be a good time to purchase what your heart desires... without breaking the bank. That's right, we've got a fresh batch of sweet tech deals and steals for you to feast on with no special requirements, no strings attached, no hoops to jump through, and no waiting until Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Check out today's top 3 mobile bargains!
Let's be honest, only one of these three products qualifies as a conventional bargain, with the ultra-powerful Surface Pro 9 still costing a small fortune (with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included) and the latest addition to the foldable Motorola Razr family currently going for the regular price of an ultra-high-end handset just a few years back.
Of course, the hot new non-Plus Razr is undoubtedly affordable by 2023 foldable standards, significantly undercutting both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, especially at an introductory $100 discount. The 16GB RAM-packing Surface Pro 9 (with a keyboard) is also cheaper than a 256GB storage configuration of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) beast (without a keyboard) at the time of this writing, which brings us to quite possibly the single best deal of the week.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are arguably among the greatest wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023 despite the existence of newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds FE models. At nearly half off their $149.99 list price, these bad boys offer probably the industry's best bang for your buck today with everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation to Ambient Sound technology and a simple but effective design in tow.
Also consider these deeply discounted smartphones!
While these Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xperia Pro-I, and Motorola Razr Plus offers are not very special in the true sense of that word, showing up a few times before at Amazon and other major US retailers, it's certainly nice that you can once again save big on such sophisticated Android phones for (almost) all budgets.
Folks on the tightest of budgets, of course, will want to opt for the TCL ION V, which is a pretty rudimentary handset by modern standards, but at least it runs a "modern" version of Android out the box while sporting a lot of screen real estate and costing mere pennies.
Last but certainly not least, you have the upper mid-range Motorola Edge 2023, which is on sale at a special price right off the bat, just like the equally new and only slightly more expensive Razr 2023.
How about a nice tablet at a reduced price?
As always, we're trying to keep this category as open and as diverse as... the global tablet market itself, so after recommending the Windows 11-powered Surface Pro 9 a little earlier, we're now ready to give you both Android-based and iPad options at similarly amazing discounts.
Granted, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is only slightly cheaper than "usual" with a handy book cover included, but that's because this is an extremely new model priced pretty competitively from the get-go. The Lenovo Tab Extreme, meanwhile, is definitely not conventionally affordable, providing a lot of value and versatility at a pretty sky-high price, at least by Android tablet standards.
And then you have the 2021-released iPad mini 6, which is unlikely to get a sequel very soon, thus looking as compelling as always for fans of compact tablets capable of delivering quite a bit of raw power at a fairly reasonable price.
Top smartwatch deals for all tastes and budgets
Do you want a rugged wearable with a modest screen and towering battery life? How about a brand-new Wear OS timepiece with all the latest health monitoring and fitness tracking tools at an unbeatable price? Maybe a cellular-enabled Apple Watch with a winning design and powerful processor on a relatively tight budget?
We've got all of you covered today, with three of the absolute best smartwatches in the world offered at killer discounts by Amazon and Walmart well ahead of the official start of this year's holiday season.
So... many... great... wireless earbuds!
Are you ready to snub the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2... for some mysterious reason? Don't go anywhere if you're still looking for the right wireless earbuds for yourself or that special someone this Christmas, as we have a grand total of five other budget-friendly options to quickly tell you about.
Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 can be considered budget-friendly... by their own standards at a rare $60 discount, while the awkwardly shaped Galaxy Buds Live are even cheaper than the Buds 2 after a massive 53 percent markdown of their own. Then you've got a very nice noise-cancelling JBL product with a much more "normal" design and two "elite" Jabras at irresistible prices with premium and "premium-er" features. Now this is a tough choice to make, although it's obviously better to have too many amazing options than too few.
