Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Buds 2, Surface Pro 9, Motorola Razr 2023, and many more on sale!

This might be a little surprising to hear for folks in certain unusually warm places across the country right now, but winter is most definitely coming and it's not even that far on the horizon anymore. That means that it's probably a good idea to start shopping for holiday gifts for all your loved ones... unless, of course, you've already done so during Amazon's recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days sale.





But even if you've been exceedingly cautious and quick to buy some stuff at a hefty discount last week, we bet there are still a bunch of items left on your Christmas shopping list... or perhaps you forgot about that distant cousin who insists on visiting you every year with little to no advance notice.





You also have yourself to take care of, and instead of putting everyone else's needs first, this might be a good time to purchase what your heart desires... without breaking the bank. That's right, we've got a fresh batch of sweet tech deals and steals for you to feast on with no special requirements, no strings attached, no hoops to jump through, and no waiting until Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Check out today's top 3 mobile bargains!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $72 off (48%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included $440 off (29%) $1099 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





Let's be honest, only one of these three products qualifies as a conventional bargain, with the ultra-powerful Surface Pro 9 still costing a small fortune (with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included) and the latest addition to the foldable Motorola Razr family currently going for the regular price of an ultra-high-end handset just a few years back.









Also consider these deeply discounted smartphones!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black $802 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch External AMOLED Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, Dual 12 + 13MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 2023 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon TCL ION V 2023 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek 6762V Processor, 6-Inch Display with 1440 x 720 Pixel Resolution, Android 13, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Space Black Color $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon









Folks on the tightest of budgets, of course, will want to opt for the TCL ION V, which is a pretty rudimentary handset by modern standards, but at least it runs a "modern" version of Android out the box while sporting a lot of screen real estate and costing mere pennies.





Last but certainly not least, you have the upper mid-range Motorola Edge 2023 , which is on sale at a special price right off the bat, just like the equally new and only slightly more expensive Razr 2023.

How about a nice tablet at a reduced price?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Dual Speakers, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen and Smart Book Cover Included $80 off (15%) $449 99 $529 98 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G Support, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Pink Color $170 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





As always, we're trying to keep this category as open and as diverse as... the global tablet market itself, so after recommending the Windows 11-powered Surface Pro 9 a little earlier, we're now ready to give you both Android-based and iPad options at similarly amazing discounts.





a lot of value and versatility at a pretty sky-high price, at least by Granted, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is only slightly cheaper than "usual" with a handy book cover included, but that's because this is an extremely new model priced pretty competitively from the get-go. The Lenovo Tab Extreme, meanwhile, is definitely not conventionally affordable, providingof value and versatility at a pretty sky-high price, at least by Android tablet standards.





Top smartwatch deals for all tastes and budgets

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Power Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Up to 54 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color $40 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band M/L Size $150 off (28%) $379 $529 Buy at Walmart





Do you want a rugged wearable with a modest screen and towering battery life? How about a brand-new Wear OS timepiece with all the latest health monitoring and fitness tracking tools at an unbeatable price? Maybe a cellular-enabled Apple Watch with a winning design and powerful processor on a relatively tight budget?





We've got all of you covered today, with three of the absolute best smartwatches in the world offered at killer discounts by Amazon and Walmart well ahead of the official start of this year's holiday season.

So... many... great... wireless earbuds!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lightning MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $60 off (24%) $189 $249 Buy at Walmart Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, MultiSensor Voice Technology, Four Microphones, 6mm Custom Speakers, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Mono Mode, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Wireless Charging Case, Fast Charging, Titanium Black $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Colors $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live Free 2 True Wireless Earbuds with True Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, JBL Signature Sound, Six Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Oval Tubes and Oval Silicon Tips for Superior Comfort, Isolation, and Bass, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 35 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Speed Charge, Multiple Color Options $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic Black Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $80 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





Are you ready to snub the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2... for some mysterious reason? Don't go anywhere if you're still looking for the right wireless earbuds for yourself or that special someone this Christmas, as we have a grand total of five other budget-friendly options to quickly tell you about.



