Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Many assumed that after unveiling the new iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last month, we wouldn't be seeing Apple release any more hardware in 2023. But there could be one last squeeze of the toothpaste tube left by the gang in Cupertino resulting in an announcement that would reveal three new iPad tablets according to Supercharged (via CultofMac). We could also see a new Apple Pencil with USB-C charging.
The report cites a source "familiar with Apple's media plans" who says that this Tuesday, October 17th, Apple will introduce a new entry-level iPad, an M2-powered iPad Air, and a new iPad mini. The entry-level iPad would be the 11th generation model replacing the 10th generation iPad which was announced in October 2022. The new iPad Air should come with an upgrade in the form of a faster M2 chip. The previous iPad Air, the first to use an M-series chip, was announced in March 2022.
The new iPad Air, rumored to be announced this Tuesday, will supposedly be powered by a powerful M2 Apple Silicon chip
Also rumored to be announced on Tuesday is the iPad mini 7 which could be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the same one that currently is used to run the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Additionally, the new iPad mini 7 will do away with the "jelly scrolling" flaw that causes the left side of the screen to lag while the right side moves at a normal pace. All three tablets are expected to receive minor boosts in specs.
Apple is not expected to put on a big show for the release of the new iPads as an announcement will be made by the company on YouTube and through its newsroom site. If you're hoping that the announcement will include a new iPad Pro, you're early. The OLED iPad Pro models are expected to become official during the second half of 2024. This makes sense since the first half of the year will be dominated by Apple's Vision Pro spatial computer. We expect the new iPad Pro model to be offered with an 11-inch and a 13-inch display.
Ever since the pandemic ended, tablet sales have dropped. Apple saw a surge in iPad sales during that period when many were working from home and students attended virtual classes. Perhaps an injection of fresh new iPad models will stimulate Apple's tablet sales.
