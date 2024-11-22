Weekly deals roundup: end the week with a bang and save big on the Pixel 9 Pro, and more
There are two constants in this world: the joy Friday brings every time and PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup. The best part is that they go hand in hand, making the end of the workweek even more enticing! After all, there's no better feeling than enjoying your favorite drink at the end of a stressful week while scoring massive savings on a high-end device through an unmissable deal.
Since it's already Friday, it's time for our compilation of the best deals from the past five days. To be honest, this time around, it was much harder to choose which offers to include in the roundup. That’s because Amazon launched its Black Friday deals on Thursday, and they are pretty impressive. Nonetheless, we cherry-picked the cream of the crop despite the challenge. So, check out the offers below and save big on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or a pair of headphones today!
The top three promos offering the biggest bang for your buck this week
Google's ex-flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, can now be yours for a whopping $406 off its price, which we think is an incredible deal. This bad boy still ranks among the best phones on the market thanks to its camera capabilities and powerful Tensor G3 chipset. The second offer is on the super-duper Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage space, which is currently $300 off its price. Given that this is one of Samsung's top-tier tablets and that it delivers fast performance, we think the slate is a true bargain right now.
But if you already have a powerful phone and a fancy tablet, but are looking to upgrade your listening experience, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are just irresistible at 47% off. In addition to high-quality sound and capable ANC, these fellas deliver up to 60 hours of playtime, which is insane.
Check out these spectacular Black Friday phone deals too
Yes, we know! There are so many unmissable Black Friday phone deals right now that it's hard to pick just a few. Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are heavily discounted. The new super-duper Pixel 9 Pro is also on sale with an irresistible $200 markdown. But if you're on a budget, you might want to check out either the Pixel 8a or the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), as both are available at tempting prices, too.
Want to save big on an awesome new tablet as well?
If you already have an awesome new phone but want a capable slate that won’t break the bank, feel free to snatch the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB while it's still on sale for $150 off. On the other hand, if you're after an insanely powerful tablet and don't require the absolute best viewing experience, the 13-inch M2-powered iPad Air is discounted by $100, making it a true bargain.
We're also seeing sweet discounts on the Pixel Tablet, which can be yours for less than $360, and OnePlus' new OnePlus Pad 2, which delivers fast performance and is now available for just under $480. The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is also one of our picks this week, offering great value for money at $95 off.
Why not save on a fancy smartwatch to complement your style while you're at it?
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the most stylish wearables on the market, and it can now be yours for $166 off its price, which is a great deal. If you want a newer model, the latest Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale right now, available at a sweet $60 discount. You can save a nice sum on a Pixel Watch, too, as both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are discounted by $70 each.
If you're after a multisport Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar are also marked down by a solid amount. But act fast, as only a few units are left.
Don't miss out on enhancing your listening experience for less with these offers
Right now, you can save big on some of the best wireless headphones on the market. Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra and Beats' flagship Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $100 off. If you prefer Sony, its high-end WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM4 are also discounted, with savings of $102 and $152, respectively.
