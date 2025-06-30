Save up to a whopping $600 with these hot Galaxy Book deals at Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Books are sleek, powerful, and have gorgeous displays. Save with these offers while you can!
Your laptop is more than just a device — it's a companion in your everyday life. You can use it for work like writing documents, coding, or even navigating complex tech architecture if you're in tech support. Or, if you're a student, you can use it to do your homework or conduct research.
Since there's more to life than work and school, your laptop can also be your go-to entertainment device, especially if it has a gorgeous display. You can stream your favorite TV series, scroll through your socials, and even use it to browse summer vacation deals.
In short, your laptop is this versatile device you can use for everything. That means it needs to be dependable, with hardware that can tackle any task with ease. And Samsung's Galaxy Books? Well, they check all the right boxes.
With their capable processors, they deliver reliable performance. And with their gorgeous displays, they offer an incredible viewing experience, whether you're streaming the latest video from your favorite YouTuber or the newest episode of your beloved show.
Given all the value Samsung’s laptops deliver, we’ve rounded up a few unmissable Galaxy Book deals we believe are worth jumping on without hesitation. We don’t know how long these offers will last, though, so check them out below and grab the Galaxy Book that best fits your needs for less while you still can!
Top Galaxy Book deals to splurge on right now
If you want a powerful laptop that can double as a tablet, then the Galaxy Book 5 360 is the device for you. As the "360" in its moniker suggests, you can fold it in 360 degrees and use it just like a tablet. In addition to that, its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, complemented by 16GB of RAM, delivers fast performance, allowing it to handle demanding tasks with ease.
But the biggest reason to get this fella now is that it can be yours for $200 off without any trade-ins. Just select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have an old laptop lying around somewhere, you can save up to $500 on this bad boy by parting with your older device.
In case you don't need a 2-in-1 laptop, don't miss out on Samsung's deal on the Galaxy Book 5 Pro. Right now, you can score the 1TB version with a whopping 32GB of RAM for up to $350 off, depending on the size you go for — no trade-in required. But if you do have a device to trade, you can save up to $500.
While Samsung’s offer on the Galaxy Book 5 Pro makes it a no-brainer, it’s not the only heavily discounted laptop at the official store. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is also available at a lower price. In fact, you can save up to $300 on this bad boy, depending on which configuration you choose. And just like with the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, you can save up to $500 with a trade-in.
The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is definitely worth considering, especially if you don’t want to overspend on a new laptop. The base version, with a Snapdragon X chip, can be yours for only $699.99 without any trade-ins, which we believe is a solid deal for all the value this laptop offers.
That being said, the regular Galaxy Book 4 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is also worth checking out, as it can be yours for up to $400 off with a trade-in. And this is huge since you can get this speedy laptop for only $499.99 if you receive the maximum trade-in amount.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a powerhouse of a laptop, be sure to check out Samsung's trade-in offer on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. This beast of a laptop rocks an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip and delivers insane performance thanks to its 32GB of RAM. It also has a gorgeous 16-inch touchscreen display, providing beautiful visuals. And while it’s not discounted per se, you can slash up to $600 off its price with an eligible trade-in.
For all the Chromebook lovers out there, Samsung has a nice trade-in discount on its Galaxy Chromebook Plus as well. By trading in an eligible device, you can save up to $52. Sure, this price cut doesn’t seem huge, but the Chromebook offers a lot in return. It delivers speedy performance thanks to the light Chrome OS and its Intel Core 3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It also rocks a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display, providing a pleasant viewing experience.
