Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

AT&T Turbo goes live for customers in need of consistent network experience

The first service to offer data prioritization for business customers, Turbo for Business is more expensive than AT&T’s Premium plan.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo
AT&T is introducing a new product for its business customers: AT&T Turbo. The new service has been designed to provide business customers with a more consistent network experience and data connection, the carrier explains.

According to AT&T, Turbo for Business offers apps on mobile business devices the highest data priority treatment commercially available on its wireless network. Be it large data transfers, point of sale transactions, high speed financial trading, or dispatch systems, Turbo for Business promises to provide a fast, reliable, and consistent experience.

AT&T’s new Turbo for Business key features at a glance:

  • Consistent Network Experience: Whether you’re a small retailer or a large enterprise, prioritized data treatment helps make sure business applications perform consistently during peak network demand.
  • 24/7 Priority Treatment: Continuous prioritization treatment for all mobile data without the need for extra software or management tools.
  • Unlimited Priority Data Treatment: The Business Unlimited Premium 2.0 with Turbo plan for smartphones offers unlimited prioritized data treatment that won’t be slowed based on usage and also includes 200GB of hotspot data (after 200GB, hotspot data speeds are slowed to a maximum of 128 Kbps).

AT&T is the first US carrier to offer data prioritization for business customers | Image credit: AT&T

AT&T mentions it’s the only carrier in the US to offer data prioritization for business customers. Other major carriers in the country offer similar services for first responders.

As far as the price goes, AT&T announced that Turbo for Business rate plans are available for just $15 more per month than premium plans. For the unaware, AT&T’s Unlimited Premium PL plan costs $51/month per line, so Turbo for Business rate should start at around $66 per month.

Currently, the Unlimited Premium PL plan offers unlimited talk, text and high-speed data (won’t be throttled based on how much you use), AT&T ActiveArmor advanced security, 60GB hotspot data per line per month, 4K UHD streaming support, and unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries. Customers who enroll in the Signature Program will save $10/month or $120 per year, per line, when they get up to 5 lines.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless