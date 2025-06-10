AT&T Turbo goes live for customers in need of consistent network experience
The first service to offer data prioritization for business customers, Turbo for Business is more expensive than AT&T’s Premium plan.
AT&T is introducing a new product for its business customers: AT&T Turbo. The new service has been designed to provide business customers with a more consistent network experience and data connection, the carrier explains.
According to AT&T, Turbo for Business offers apps on mobile business devices the highest data priority treatment commercially available on its wireless network. Be it large data transfers, point of sale transactions, high speed financial trading, or dispatch systems, Turbo for Business promises to provide a fast, reliable, and consistent experience.
AT&T’s new Turbo for Business key features at a glance:
- Consistent Network Experience: Whether you’re a small retailer or a large enterprise, prioritized data treatment helps make sure business applications perform consistently during peak network demand.
- 24/7 Priority Treatment: Continuous prioritization treatment for all mobile data without the need for extra software or management tools.
- Unlimited Priority Data Treatment: The Business Unlimited Premium 2.0 with Turbo plan for smartphones offers unlimited prioritized data treatment that won’t be slowed based on usage and also includes 200GB of hotspot data (after 200GB, hotspot data speeds are slowed to a maximum of 128 Kbps).
AT&T is the first US carrier to offer data prioritization for business customers | Image credit: AT&T
AT&T mentions it’s the only carrier in the US to offer data prioritization for business customers. Other major carriers in the country offer similar services for first responders.
As far as the price goes, AT&T announced that Turbo for Business rate plans are available for just $15 more per month than premium plans. For the unaware, AT&T’s Unlimited Premium PL plan costs $51/month per line, so Turbo for Business rate should start at around $66 per month.
Currently, the Unlimited Premium PL plan offers unlimited talk, text and high-speed data (won’t be throttled based on how much you use), AT&T ActiveArmor advanced security, 60GB hotspot data per line per month, 4K UHD streaming support, and unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries. Customers who enroll in the Signature Program will save $10/month or $120 per year, per line, when they get up to 5 lines.
