AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology

Fortunately, that's where a groundbreaking technology dubbed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) comes in . Unfortunately, this is not ready for nationwide primetime just yet either. The way DSS works is essentially by allowing mobile network operators to, well, dynamically share spectrum. In other words, AT&T can now use the same "channel" for both 4G and 5G users "dynamically", aka simultaneously.









Even simpler put, the carrier doesn't need to permanently switch off its 4G LTE signal and repurpose said spectrum to exclusively serve 5G-enabled smartphones. Instead, DSS is what AT&T calls a "traffic-aware" technology, instantly responding to changes on its network to allocate and split 4G and 5G resources depending on demand.





In theory, that sounds like an absolute game changer with the potential to significantly shorten AT&T's path to nationwide 5G, but in reality, there are still a number of kinks to iron out, as well as many important unanswered questions.





Although both Verizon and T-Mobile plan to embrace Dynamic Spectrum Sharing... eventually to help with their own 5G support expansion efforts, the "Un-carrier" has been very vocal about its skepticism regarding the technology's wide-scale implementation in the short run.

While AT&T didn't care to elaborate what equipment vendors made its recent DSS launch possible, it's definitely worth pointing out that the software-based technology is currently only live in "parts" of Ma Bell's network in North Texas, as reported by VentureBeat









Obviously, the carrier hopes to "continue expanding" its 5G coverage "throughout the year, bringing the power of 5G to more customers from coast to coast", but at least for the time being, there are no other details to share on actual dates or places.









Last but certainly not least, there's the question of the actual user benefits DSS is expected to facilitate. The answer is unlikely to make AT&T customers very happy, as the mobile network operator anticipates significant improvements in speed... further down the line. Until the technology is refined, upgraded, and deployed on a larger scale, you'll have to settle for pretty much the same download numbers you usually get on LTE.



