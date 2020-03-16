T-Mobile quietly expanded its 'nationwide' 5G network in even more places recently





The "Un-carrier" made a bunch of rather dry announcements that received little attention before the US government started taking the COVID-19 threat seriously, further expanding its already impressive "high-speed" network. Along with the spectrum borrowed from Dish , these 5G rollouts could prove essential for supporting the rising connectivity needs of T-Mo subscribers during a very challenging time for the nation and the world as a whole.













These include Tallulah, Louisiana, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville, and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, Old Fort, North Carolina, Lonaconing, Maryland, Folly Beach, South Carolina, as well as Jackson, Tennessee, Corvallis, Oregon, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Evansville, Indiana. That's a pretty solid wave of launches, following a couple of similarly low-profile rollouts across the Charleston and Huntington areas in West Virginia and the Lafayette Area in Indiana last month.





In turn, that followed T-Mobile's outright mind-blowing 5G debut across more than 5,000 cities and towns nationwide back in December, providing a low-band 5G signal on a total area of over 1 million square miles for more than 200 million people.







