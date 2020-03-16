T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile quietly expanded its 'nationwide' 5G network in even more places recently

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 16, 2020, 3:30 AM
T-Mobile quietly expanded its 'nationwide' 5G network in even more places recently
T-Mobile has been making headlines in the last few days by reacting swiftly and decisively to the health crisis that's already claimed 69 lives in the US, infecting thousands of other people (of those tested), but in addition to unlimited data for all and other cool perks, many customers were actually treated to a network upgrade with minimal fanfare recently.

The "Un-carrier" made a bunch of rather dry announcements that received little attention before the US government started taking the COVID-19 threat seriously, further expanding its already impressive "high-speed" network. Along with the spectrum borrowed from Dish, these 5G rollouts could prove essential for supporting the rising connectivity needs of T-Mo subscribers during a very challenging time for the nation and the world as a whole.

Of course, unlike its rivals and future associate, T-Mobile didn't leave a lot of massively populated areas uncovered when deploying its "nationwide" 5G signal a few months ago. But Magenta still found a number of relatively large cities across several states in need of a network upgrade, enabling that in the last couple of weeks, as noticed by the folks over at TmoNews and detailed on the official website of America's third-largest wireless service provider.


These include Tallulah, Louisiana, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville, and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, Old Fort, North Carolina, Lonaconing, Maryland, Folly Beach, South Carolina, as well as Jackson, Tennessee, Corvallis, Oregon, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Evansville, Indiana. That's a pretty solid wave of launches, following a couple of similarly low-profile rollouts across the Charleston and Huntington areas in West Virginia and the Lafayette Area in Indiana last month.

In turn, that followed T-Mobile's outright mind-blowing 5G debut across more than 5,000 cities and towns nationwide back in December, providing a low-band 5G signal on a total area of over 1 million square miles for more than 200 million people. 

Unfortunately, numerous real-world tests have revealed this low-band 5G network does not deliver dramatically improved speeds compared to the "Un-carrier's" 4G LTE signal, although upcoming mid-band upgrades made possible by Sprint should change that in many places.

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless