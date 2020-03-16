T-Mobile quietly expanded its 'nationwide' 5G network in even more places recently
These include Tallulah, Louisiana, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville, and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, Old Fort, North Carolina, Lonaconing, Maryland, Folly Beach, South Carolina, as well as Jackson, Tennessee, Corvallis, Oregon, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Evansville, Indiana. That's a pretty solid wave of launches, following a couple of similarly low-profile rollouts across the Charleston and Huntington areas in West Virginia and the Lafayette Area in Indiana last month.
In turn, that followed T-Mobile's outright mind-blowing 5G debut across more than 5,000 cities and towns nationwide back in December, providing a low-band 5G signal on a total area of over 1 million square miles for more than 200 million people.
Unfortunately, numerous real-world tests have revealed this low-band 5G network does not deliver dramatically improved speeds compared to the "Un-carrier's" 4G LTE signal, although upcoming mid-band upgrades made possible by Sprint should change that in many places.