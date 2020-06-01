T-Mobile's 'nationwide' 5G network gets 'nationwide-r' with coverage in all 50 states

















That's right, Alaska is finally joining the party, although it's definitely worth highlighting that T-Mobile actually has no towers of its own in "The Land of the Midnight Sun" whatsoever. What Magenta does have is a longstanding partnership with GCI, a local telecommunications corporation that flipped the switch on the state's first 5G network a little over a month ago.





That's what T-Mobile customers will connect to starting right away while roaming in Anchorage, Alaska, with GCI customers also allowed roaming access to the "Un-carrier's" nationwide 5G network as part of this latest "historic" collaboration between the two telecommunications companies.





Sounds like the textbook definition of a win-win situation to us, equally benefitting Alaskans and T-Mobile users across the nation, not to mention the two wireless carriers themselves.





It goes without saying that you'll need a 5G-enabled smartphone to tap into Alaska's first and only 5G network, based on a combination of low and mid-band spectrum, but on the bright side, you won't be charged extra for roaming on any of T-Mobile's current plans. Then again, you should definitely check your option's small print for a potential roaming data allotment.



