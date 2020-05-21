Verizon’s 5G network gets 5G upload speeds, too, to every YouTuber's delight

It took a while, but instead of the meager 20MHz spectrum dedicated to uploads, Verizon quintupled that to use 100MHz of millimeter-wave 5G bands for uploads. The resulting speed boost would be a godsend for video uploaders, and anyone who has to take part in giant teleconferencing sessions on Zoom.





Speaking of remote work, Verizon charted the increase in upload demands against the pre-coronavirus data, and came out with a giant 12x spike in uplink data, while Comcast's home broadband also noted a significant lockdown-induced uptick.









Verizon's move to 5G upload speeds on its mmWave network has been analyzed by the industry insider Sascha Segan from PCMag , and they noted a significant increase in speeds in the 5G/5G mode, compared to the days when uploads were on 4G LTE.









Compare these to T-Mobile's upload speeds on its current low-band, long reach 5G network that barely beat what Verizon can pull off with 4G LTE uploads.









The difference is rather significant, yet you are only able to get those rapid uploads in places where Verizon has mmWave 5G coverage, and those are few and far between still, not to mention that the fast signal's weakness is building penetration while low bands can reach much farther.





Overall, Verizon's 5G may be fast, but you are barely on it, while most of T-Mobile's 5G is available much more often but its mean speeds are actually what Verizon can pull off with its 4G network. Hopefully, when the iPhone 12 5G model is here, the carriers will have a much larger incentive to provide the goods, given that more than half of their subscribers are rocking iPhones.



