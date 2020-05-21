Verizon 5G

Verizon’s 5G network gets 5G upload speeds, too, to every YouTuber's delight

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 21, 2020, 8:26 AM
Verizon’s 5G network gets 5G upload speeds, too, to every YouTuber's delight
Yesterday, Verizon sent us a press release detailing a few new developments around its 5G network efforts. Tucked between more mundane news that it flipped the 5G switch in San Diego and signed up technology partners for the future of its Ultra Wideband network, was the fact that Verizon is now switching all of its uploads in the respective coverage areas from 4G LTE to 5G speeds.

Here are Verizon's 5G news and developments in a nutshell:

  • A new virtual lab to speed 5G application development
  • San Diego will be the 35th 5G Ultra Wideband city on 5/28
  • 5G uploads are now available in all markets
  • Added 5G ecosystem partners to help extend the reach of mmWave

It took a while, but instead of the meager 20MHz spectrum dedicated to uploads, Verizon quintupled that to use 100MHz of millimeter-wave 5G bands for uploads. The resulting speed boost would be a godsend for video uploaders, and anyone who has to take part in giant teleconferencing sessions on Zoom. 

Speaking of remote work, Verizon charted the increase in upload demands against the pre-coronavirus data, and came out with a giant 12x spike in uplink data, while Comcast's home broadband also noted a significant lockdown-induced uptick.


Verizon's move to 5G upload speeds on its mmWave network has been analyzed by the industry insider Sascha Segan from PCMag, and they noted a significant increase in speeds in the 5G/5G mode, compared to the days when uploads were on 4G LTE.


Compare these to T-Mobile's upload speeds on its current low-band, long reach 5G network that barely beat what Verizon can pull off with 4G LTE uploads.


The difference is rather significant, yet you are only able to get those rapid uploads in places where Verizon has mmWave 5G coverage, and those are few and far between still, not to mention that the fast signal's weakness is building penetration while low bands can reach much farther. 

Overall, Verizon's 5G may be fast, but you are barely on it, while most of T-Mobile's 5G is available much more often but its mean speeds are actually what Verizon can pull off with its 4G network. Hopefully, when the iPhone 12 5G model is here, the carriers will have a much larger incentive to provide the goods, given that more than half of their subscribers are rocking iPhones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless