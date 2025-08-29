Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

AT&T is rebuilding its network from the ground up – what that means for you and your wallet

The carrier's Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg has an ambitious program for 2025 and beyond.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo on a building.
AT&T is in the middle of one of the most ambitious revamps in its history, tearing apart decades of legacy infrastructure and replacing it with software-driven systems that could change how millions of customers use and pay for their service.

The stakes are high. Customers could enjoy faster, more reliable connections and potentially lower prices. If it stumbles, the transition could mean service hiccups, fewer product choices, and bills that don't fall as much as expected. Either way, your phone and home internet are about to become more closely intertwined than ever.

At the KeyBanc Technology Forum this month, Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg described the effort as a once-in-a-career opportunity to rebuild AT&T's entire network from the ground up.

The plan centers on convergence – merging AT&T's wireline and wireless businesses so they run on a single, unified system. For consumers, that means your home broadband and mobile service could soon be delivered over the same underlying network. The goal is simple: to lower costs for the company. But for customers, the real question is whether that translates into lower bills or new headaches.

And so what we're in the midst of doing right now is, actually converging our wireline and wireless networks together, so that as we think about how we amortize the cost of that, we're doing it over two businesses versus one, and historically, those have been pretty separate networks and increasingly now we're actually unifying all of that.

AT&T CTO Jeremy Legg, August 2025

One part of the rebuild involves replacing the proprietary hardware that has powered AT&T's central offices for decades. Instead of racks of aging gear, the company is rolling out Linux-based compute systems and software-defined networking. Updates that once required dispatching engineers with new routers can now be handled in the cloud, cutting costs and speeding up service changes.

Will AT&T succeed?

Vote View Result


AT&T says this modernization not only improves efficiency but also allows it to launch new products quickly, such as cybersecurity protections that customers can add directly to their accounts without waiting for hardware installations.

The company is also retiring legacy services like DSL and traditional voice lines, replacing them with modern alternatives. For some customers, that could mean saying goodbye to some familiar but outdated products. For others, it may lead to faster speeds, better bundles, and more personalized offers. Legg suggested that retail stores, customer service centers, and AT&T's apps will soon be able to deliver tailored recommendations based on each customer's history – from device upgrades to outage experiences – something the company has struggled to do in the past.

Recommended Stories
For your wallet, the story cuts both ways. On one hand, AT&T's drive to reduce costs across its massive network could create room for more competitive pricing. Bundling home and mobile service together may offer discounts that aren't available today, and a streamlined network could reduce fees tied to maintenance and upgrades.

On the other hand, convergence could also tie households more tightly to AT&T, limiting the flexibility to mix and match providers. Customers may also face short-term disruptions as the company decommissions old services and migrates millions onto new systems.

AT&amp;T is rebuilding its network from the ground up – what that means for you and your wallet
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Galaxy S26 Ultra is already a winner in my book, thanks to Samsung's rumored move
Galaxy S26 Ultra is already a winner in my book, thanks to Samsung's rumored move

Latest News

Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless