Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
If you hurry, you can choose from a large number of rugged models at the same towering discount.
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This is an undeniably robust and premium-looking smartwatch you can now get at a killer price. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're looking to get the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone today, it might feel like you only have two good options to choose from. But I don't think that's entirely true, and if the Apple Watch Series 11 is not robust enough for your needs and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 exceeds your budget at both its $799 list price and the occasional $50 to $100 discount, you can always consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well.
Obviously, that 2023-released model is slightly humbler than Apple's latest and greatest rugged timepiece, but at the right price, I'm sure you'll be inclined to ignore its inherent (little) weaknesses. Interestingly, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is listed at a "regular" price of $549 on Amazon in multiple versions, and even more excitingly, you can spend 50 bucks less than that if you hurry.
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Now, I know that a $50 discount is unlikely to blow a lot of minds in a landscape where the newer and similarly durable Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) often goes several hundred dollars off its list price at retailers like Amazon and Woot, but you have to remember that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 used to cost a whopping $799.
That wasn't that long ago either, so you can look at this as an opportunity to save $300... if that's going to make you feel better about your buying decision. Another thing that could achieve the same effect is reading (or at least skimming) our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from 2023, which is more or less as true today as it was back then.
The unrivaled app support is only one reason why you should strongly consider buying this bad boy today. | Image by PhoneArena
At its new record low price, Apple's previous-gen rugged smartwatch deserves even more praise for its ultra-premium design, super-high-quality display, silky smooth software (which will continue to be up to date for several more years), excellent battery life, top-notch speed, and expansive watch band collection.
Speaking of, it's pretty rare to see so many different strap options available at a nice Amazon discount, but if you want to choose your favorite one, it might be a good idea to hurry up and place your order as soon as possible.
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