Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price









Obviously, that 2023-released model is slightly humbler than Apple Watch Ultra 2 is listed at a "regular" price of $549 on Amazon in multiple versions, and even more excitingly, you can spend 50 bucks less than that if you hurry. Obviously, that 2023-released model is slightly humbler than Apple 's latest and greatest rugged timepiece, but at the right price, I'm sure you'll be inclined to ignore its inherent (little) weaknesses. Interestingly, theis listed at a "regular" price of $549 on Amazon in multiple versions, and even more excitingly, you can spend 50 bucks less than that if you hurry.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $300 off (38%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









that long ago either, so you can look at this as an opportunity to save $300... if that's going to make you feel better about your buying decision. Another thing that could achieve the same effect is reading (or at least skimming) our in-depth from 2023, which is more or less as true today as it was back then. That wasn'tlong ago either, so you can look at this as an opportunity to save $300... if that's going to make you feel better about your buying decision. Another thing that could achieve the same effect is reading (or at least skimming) our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from 2023, which is more or less as true today as it was back then.









At its new record low price, Apple's previous-gen rugged smartwatch deserves even more praise for its ultra-premium design, super-high-quality display, silky smooth software (which will continue to be up to date for several more years), excellent battery life, top-notch speed, and expansive watch band collection.





Speaking of, it's pretty rare to see so many different strap options available at a nice Amazon discount, but if you want to choose your favorite one, it might be a good idea to hurry up and place your order as soon as possible.