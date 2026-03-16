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Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price

If you hurry, you can choose from a large number of rugged models at the same towering discount.

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Apple Watch Ultra 2
This is an undeniably robust and premium-looking smartwatch you can now get at a killer price. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're looking to get the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone today, it might feel like you only have two good options to choose from. But I don't think that's entirely true, and if the Apple Watch Series 11 is not robust enough for your needs and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 exceeds your budget at both its $799 list price and the occasional $50 to $100 discount, you can always consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well.

Obviously, that 2023-released model is slightly humbler than Apple's latest and greatest rugged timepiece, but at the right price, I'm sure you'll be inclined to ignore its inherent (little) weaknesses. Interestingly, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is listed at a "regular" price of $549 on Amazon in multiple versions, and even more excitingly, you can spend 50 bucks less than that if you hurry.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$300 off (38%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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Now, I know that a $50 discount is unlikely to blow a lot of minds in a landscape where the newer and similarly durable Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) often goes several hundred dollars off its list price at retailers like Amazon and Woot, but you have to remember that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 used to cost a whopping $799.

That wasn't that long ago either, so you can look at this as an opportunity to save $300... if that's going to make you feel better about your buying decision. Another thing that could achieve the same effect is reading (or at least skimming) our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from 2023, which is more or less as true today as it was back then.


At its new record low price, Apple's previous-gen rugged smartwatch deserves even more praise for its ultra-premium design, super-high-quality display, silky smooth software (which will continue to be up to date for several more years), excellent battery life, top-notch speed, and expansive watch band collection.

Speaking of, it's pretty rare to see so many different strap options available at a nice Amazon discount, but if you want to choose your favorite one, it might be a good idea to hurry up and place your order as soon as possible.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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