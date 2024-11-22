Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon vastly improves its Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal to slash $170 off one LTE model

By
0comments
Deals
Pixel Watch 3 with Matte Black case and Obsidian band
If Amazon's initial Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday discounts of up to $120 kicked off yesterday left you feeling a little underwhelmed, the time has now come to replace that shoulder shrug with a big smile on your face and save an outstanding 170 bucks on Google's latest and greatest Apple Watch alternative.

This totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new discount is only good for a large 45mm model with a matte black aluminum case, matching obsidian band, and built-in cellular connectivity, incredibly bringing its price down to the same level as a Wi-Fi-only variant with a jumbo-sized case.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, a 4G LTE-enabled 45mm Pixel Watch 3 normally costs $499.99, which means that you are now looking at spending a whopping 34 percent less than usual for the cleanest, simplest, and possibly most popular color option out there.

I don't believe I'm exaggerating when I say that this discount deserves to go at the very top of our already long and impressive list of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available today, beating the $160 price cut of the older and decidedly humbler Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the $175 markdown of the much costlier Galaxy Watch Ultra.

If you're interested in what our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review found about the newest Google-made timepiece not very long ago, you'll probably be happy to know that everything from the comfort and feel to the overall system performance, health monitoring tools, sleep tracking, and software support were praised... to a larger or smaller extent, which means that you're definitely looking at one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now.

Of course, the Pixel Watch 2 is still cheaper at its own substantial Black Friday 2024 discounts, and while the differences between the two are not exactly pivotal, the newer generation is undeniably better, faster, more polished, and available in an additional size.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

