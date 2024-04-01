Amazon's latest Apple Watch Series 9 deal is seriously awesome

Up Next:
Even though the Apple Watch Series 9 is arguably the best smartwatch for iPhone users... who are not made of money, it's not exactly unusual to see various major US retailers sell this bad boy at substantial discounts in different models. It was less than two weeks ago, for instance, that Amazon slashed a whopping $200 off the list price of a cellular-capable 41mm variant.
A few days prior to that, cash-strapped buyers were allowed to save a humbler but still very generous $100 on all the most affordable Series 9 devices at Best Buy. That 24-hour-only deal is essentially back today for the cheapest version of Apple's latest "mainstream" smartwatch in a single all-midnight paint job at Amazon. And although we realize that today just so happens to be April 1, we assure you that this is no joking matter.
While the e-commerce giant is not following its arch-rival's example in setting an expiration date and time for this promotion right off the bat, we're fairly certain Amazon's supply will buckle under your rampant demand in a matter of hours.
With a 41mm aluminum case and sport loop, the non-4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 normally costs $399, which means that this deal will save you an excellent 25 percent off the list price of the intelligent timepiece for a limited time.
Powered by an Apple S9 processor (what else?), the 2023-released device is likely to look familiar to owners of older Apple Watch generations, nonetheless bringing a bunch of important improvements and upgrades to the table on both the hardware and software front.
Perhaps the most notable new feature is a handy double tap gesture the significantly costlier Apple Watch Ultra 2 also supports, and at the right price, that alone could be enough to justify a switch from 2022's Series 8 for quite a few people. If you own an even older model, there are many other reasons why you should consider an upgrade, from a super-bright screen to temperature sensing technology. And yes, all Apple Watch Series 9 variants sold by Amazon still come with a fully functional blood oxygen monitor.
