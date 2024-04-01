Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon's latest Apple Watch Series 9 deal is seriously awesome

By
1comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's latest Apple Watch Series 9 deal is seriously awesome
Even though the Apple Watch Series 9 is arguably the best smartwatch for iPhone users... who are not made of money, it's not exactly unusual to see various major US retailers sell this bad boy at substantial discounts in different models. It was less than two weeks ago, for instance, that Amazon slashed a whopping $200 off the list price of a cellular-capable 41mm variant.

A few days prior to that, cash-strapped buyers were allowed to save a humbler but still very generous $100 on all the most affordable Series 9 devices at Best Buy. That 24-hour-only deal is essentially back today for the cheapest version of Apple's latest "mainstream" smartwatch in a single all-midnight paint job at Amazon. And although we realize that today just so happens to be April 1, we assure you that this is no joking matter.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

While the e-commerce giant is not following its arch-rival's example in setting an expiration date and time for this promotion right off the bat, we're fairly certain Amazon's supply will buckle under your rampant demand in a matter of hours.

With a 41mm aluminum case and sport loop, the non-4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 normally costs $399, which means that this deal will save you an excellent 25 percent off the list price of the intelligent timepiece for a limited time.

Powered by an Apple S9 processor (what else?), the 2023-released device is likely to look familiar to owners of older Apple Watch generations, nonetheless bringing a bunch of important improvements and upgrades to the table on both the hardware and software front. 

Perhaps the most notable new feature is a handy double tap gesture the significantly costlier Apple Watch Ultra 2 also supports, and at the right price, that alone could be enough to justify a switch from 2022's Series 8 for quite a few people. If you own an even older model, there are many other reasons why you should consider an upgrade, from a super-bright screen to temperature sensing technology. And yes, all Apple Watch Series 9 variants sold by Amazon still come with a fully functional blood oxygen monitor.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is here to smoke all other mid-range phones with its amazing value
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is here to smoke all other mid-range phones with its amazing value
One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue
One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue
Xiaomi Mix Flip leaks suggest powerful specs and a possible launch window
Xiaomi Mix Flip leaks suggest powerful specs and a possible launch window
Apple Ring and Galaxy Ring – save us from the Apple Watch, please! I can't wait…
Apple Ring and Galaxy Ring – save us from the Apple Watch, please! I can't wait…
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless