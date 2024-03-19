You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount

Up Next:
Released around six months ago and virtually guaranteed to get a sequel roughly six months from now, the Apple Watch Series 9 is not exactly hard to find at a substantial discount these days. If you know where to look and when to pounce, you can save well over $100 and even more than $200 on occasion, which is pretty huge for what's arguably the best smartwatch compatible with an iPhone right now.
But if you can't afford to buy a premium stainless steel version of Apple's latest non-rugged high-end wearable, you might be more excited about a new $100 discount available at Best Buy. That's because it applies to the cheapest Apple Watch Series 9 models out there, knocking their prices down to $299 in a 41mm size and $329 with a large 45mm case.
You'll obviously have to make do without cellular connectivity on your wrist if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, although Best Buy is also selling 45mm LTE-enabled units at $429 today after an identical $100 markdown.
This is a 24-hour-only promotion, mind you, and you don't exactly get complete chromatic freedom of choice when it comes to these deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 9 variants. For instance, the cellular-capable 45mm model is available in a single "Midnight" hue at that special price of $429, which is far from ideal.
But these are rare (albeit not totally unprecedented) deals, and they make an already great smartwatch essentially impossible to turn down. Best Buy continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 9 with a functional blood oxygen sensor, in case you're wondering, as well as potentially life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, crash detection, and irregular rhythm notifications.
On top of everything, there's even a temperature sensor... that's not completely useless, as well as a faster-than-ever S9 processor guaranteeing smooth operations for many years to come (along with Apple's always stellar software support). What's not to like?
