Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant

Did you miss the opportunity to get one of the most affordable Apple Watch Series 9 units around at a cool $100 Best Buy discount a couple of days ago? That might prove to be a blessing in disguise, as Amazon now sells probably the best smartwatch in the world for iPhone users at a much cooler $200 less than usual in one very specific version.

We're talking about an all-red timepiece with a 41mm aluminum case and basic sport band, as well as standalone cellular connectivity. That's obviously not an entry-level Series 9 model normally available for $399, with its list price instead set at $499.

After this killer $200 markdown, the 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 becomes cheaper than a non-cellular-capable device, which is something that you don't see every day of the week. That's why we fully expect Amazon's totally unprecedented new promotion to go away in a matter of hours, so if you've managed to catch the offer while it's still live, you should go ahead and pull the trigger ASAP.

Don't worry, you will get a functional pulse oximeter to measure your blood oxygen levels in addition to potentially life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, crash detection, irregular rhythm alerts, and even a (semi) useful temperature sensor.

Powered by a brand-new Apple S9 processor, this bad boy is naturally nowhere near as durable as the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it does run just as smoothly while promising to provide similarly impressive long-term software support as well. That handy double tap gesture is also supported by the Series 9, which however doesn't exactly shine in the battery life department.

Whether or not the Apple Watch Series 10 will aim to fix that flaw in the fall, the Apple Watch Series 9 is set to remain a very smart buy for many months to come... at the right discount. And $200 (or 40 percent) feels very right to us.

