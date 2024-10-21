See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon

As tech enthusiasts, we will always go for the latest model, but there are some cases where getting the previous generation is the better choice.

For example, you can currently save $100 on the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 and get it for under $330 on Amazon. And given that the watch still offers great value for money, there's no reason to go for the new Series 10 instead.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm, GPS: Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the 45mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 9 for $100 off. We really liked the brighter display and improved performance of this bad boy when we reviewed it. We weren't fans of its 18 hours battery life. Nonetheless, it's great for most Apple users and is currently an even bigger bargain while discounted by $100. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


This offer isn't exactly new, though. However, it's still as unmissable as it first appeared on our radar. So, if you still haven't scored the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 at a massive discount, we suggest you get one with this deal now.

One of the features we really liked during our Apple Watch Series 9 review is the ultra-bright — up to 2000 nits — display. This 2X brighter screen — compared to the Series 8 — let us see without squinting our eyes even on the sunniest of days. Another aspect we appreciate is that the display dims down to just 1 nit in the dark. Yes, we agree that it sounds like a small improvement from the 2-nit minimum brightness on the previous version, but believe us, the difference is noticeable.

Being a high-end Apple device, the watch also delivers speedy performance. We didn't notice any hiccups while testing it. In fact, due to the powerful Apple S9 chipset, Siri responds even faster to basic requests compared to the previous model.

For us, the downside of the Apple Watch Series 9 is its battery life. Don't get us wrong, this bad boy can easily last you the whole day. However, being rated at 18 hours of usage, it means you'll probably charge it overnight. Although this is a typical battery life for a non-Ultra Apple Watch, it's far from ideal considering that there are smartwatches that can last you whole weeks on a single charge.

Nonetheless, our verdict for the Apple Watch Series 9 is 9.0, which means this is a pretty great smartwatch overall. It's an awesome choice for most Apple users and is an even bigger bang for your buck now that it's $100 off. Just don't waste time and save while you can.
