The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm, GPS: Save $100 on Amazon!

This offer isn't exactly new, though. However, it's still as unmissable as it first appeared on our radar. So, if you still haven't scored the 45mm GPSat a massive discount, we suggest you get one with this deal now.One of the features we really liked during our Apple Watch Series 9 review is the ultra-bright — up to 2000 nits — display. This 2X brighter screen — compared to the Series 8 — let us see without squinting our eyes even on the sunniest of days. Another aspect we appreciate is that the display dims down to just 1 nit in the dark. Yes, we agree that it sounds like a small improvement from the 2-nit minimum brightness on the previous version, but believe us, the difference is noticeable.Being a high-end Apple device, the watch also delivers speedy performance. We didn't notice any hiccups while testing it. In fact, due to the powerful Apple S9 chipset, Siri responds even faster to basic requests compared to the previous model.For us, the downside of theis its battery life. Don't get us wrong, this bad boy can easily last you the whole day. However, being rated at 18 hours of usage, it means you'll probably charge it overnight. Although this is a typical battery life for a non-Ultra Apple Watch, it's far from ideal considering that there are smartwatches that can last you whole weeks on a single charge.Nonetheless, our verdict for theis 9.0, which means this is a pretty great smartwatch overall. It's an awesome choice for most Apple users and is an even bigger bang for your buck now that it's $100 off. Just don't waste time and save while you can.