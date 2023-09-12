Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8

Intro

The Series 9 make the jump to a new S9 chip, the first bump in performance for the Apple Watch in the past three generations. Let's break down exactly what is new with this chip and also explore other smaller changes.

The look and styling of the neware identical to that of the Series 8, save for a new pinkversion. The casing is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED versions, as well as the aforementioned new pink aluminum case.

The stainless steel model of the same sizes is now only available in a GPS+Cellular version in gold, silver, and graphite cases.









Bands

Leather gives way to woven bands





Apple deprecated the leather smartwatch straps of the Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 9 now comes with new woven fabric bands with a magnetic buckle, similar to the Modern Buckle strap, as well as new Hermes and Nike straps that are all about recycling. Of course, these new bands are backwards compatible with previous Apple Watch models.









Apple says that the new FineWoven band that replaces the leather straps is a " luxurious and durable microtwill made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content that has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather ." FineWoven feels like suede, claims Apple, and comes with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands.



Performance & Features

New S9 chip





In the last three generations of Apple Watches - the Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8 - Apple used different chip names (S6, S7 and S8 respectively), but all of those chips were based on the same design with a dual-core CPU with the T8301 identifier and were largely based on the Apple A13 Bionic chip design. The only performance improvement claim from Apple came way back with Series 6 and S6 chip, which the company said launched apps 20 percent faster.





The Apple Watch Series 9 debuts a new S9 chip, based on the A15 Bionic. This new piece of silicon delivers big gains in speed and also efficiency, which would result in apps launching faster and longer battery life too.





Apple Watch Series 9 now comes with upgraded quad-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, when compared with Apple Watch Series 8. The very same new S9 chip also powers the now comes with upgraded quad-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, when compared with Apple Watch Series 8. The very same new S9 chip also powers the Apple Watch Ultra Gen 2





Double Tap gesture





While it exists in the accessibility options of the Series 8 watches, the S9 chip allows the Double Tap function to take a whole new universe of tasks. Pinching your fingers together now triggers " the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm ."









You can also take or end calls with the Double Tap option, or snap a picture using the Camera Remote function of the Apple Watch 9. One can open Smart Stack from the watch face with it, and go through the widgets with another finger pinch. Take that, Apple Watch 8!





Faster on-device Siri for secure personal health and fitness queries





Thanks to the S9 chipset, Siri requests can now be processed on the watch itself for a way faster and more accurate responses. The new quad-core Neural Engine now makes dictation with up to 25% better accuracy than the Apple Watch Series 8.



Since on-device processing is siloed, this makes Siri more secure, so you can use it to pull Health app data, or ask it personal fitness questions like how many hours of sleep did they get or their blood sugar status. Siri can now be tasked with remembering a health log like medication times and quantities, too!





Battery and Charging Same battery sizes, but '18-hour battery life'

The Series 9 has the same battery sizes as its predecessor, meaning the following Apple Watch Series 9 /Series 8 battery sizes: The Series 9 has the same battery sizes as its predecessor, meaning the following/Series 8 battery sizes:





41mm — 282 mAh

45mm — 308 mAh





With the new more power efficient S9 chip, however, we might get slightly longer battery life. Apple itself says that the " power efficiency of the S9 SiP allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain all-day 18-hour battery life ."





Models and Prices

$399/$429 for the 41mm/45mm aluminum Wi-fi model

$699/$749 for the 41mm/45mm stainless steel cellular version

Apple didn't raise the $399 base price of the new Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm aluminum model, but added $100 to the starting tag of the stainless steel version as it is now only offered as a GPS + Cellular version.



