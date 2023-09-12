Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8

Apple Wearables
1
Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8

Intro


Apple officially unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 9 on September 12th, but how does the new watch differ from the Watch Series 8? Well, the new Apple Watch Series 9 looks and feels the same, with 41mm/45mm sizes, but a big Apple S9 processor upgrade and twice brighter screen, not to mention the new Double Tap action gesture!

The Series 9 make the jump to a new S9 chip, the first bump in performance for the Apple Watch in the past three generations. Let's break down exactly what is new with this chip and also explore other smaller changes.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8


  • New S9 chip with faster performance
  • 2x brighter, 2000-nits display
  • Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for precision finding
  • Double Tap control gesture

Table of Contents:

Colors & Sizes

New pink body!

The look and styling of the new Apple Watch Series 9 are identical to that of the Series 8, save for a new pink Apple Watch Series 9 version. The casing is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED versions, as well as the aforementioned new pink aluminum case.

The stainless steel model of the same sizes is now only available in a GPS+Cellular version in gold, silver, and graphite cases.


Bands

Leather gives way to woven bands

Apple deprecated the leather smartwatch straps of the Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 9 now comes with new woven fabric bands with a magnetic buckle, similar to the Modern Buckle strap, as well as new Hermes and Nike straps that are all about recycling. Of course, these new bands are backwards compatible with previous Apple Watch models.


Apple says that the new FineWoven band that replaces the leather straps is a "luxurious and durable microtwill made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content that has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather." FineWoven feels like suede, claims Apple, and comes with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands.

Performance & Features

New S9 chip

In the last three generations of Apple Watches - the Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8 - Apple used different chip names (S6, S7 and S8 respectively), but all of those chips were based on the same design with a dual-core CPU with the T8301 identifier and were largely based on the Apple A13 Bionic chip design. The only performance improvement claim from Apple came way back with Series 6 and S6 chip, which the company said launched apps 20 percent faster.

The Apple Watch Series 9 debuts a new S9 chip, based on the A15 Bionic. This new piece of silicon delivers big gains in speed and also efficiency, which would result in apps launching faster and longer battery life too. 

Apple Watch Series 9 now comes with upgraded quad-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, when compared with Apple Watch Series 8. The very same new S9 chip also powers the Apple Watch Ultra Gen 2.

Double Tap gesture


While it exists in the accessibility options of the Series 8 watches, the S9 chip allows the Double Tap function to take a whole new universe of tasks. Pinching your fingers together now triggers "the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm."

Video Thumbnail

You can also take or end calls with the Double Tap option, or snap a picture using the Camera Remote function of the Apple Watch 9. One can open Smart Stack from the watch face with it, and go through the widgets with another finger pinch. Take that, Apple Watch 8!

Faster on-device Siri for secure personal health and fitness queries


Thanks to the S9 chipset, Siri requests can now be processed on the watch itself for a way faster and more accurate responses. The new quad-core Neural Engine now makes dictation with up to 25% better accuracy than the Apple Watch Series 8.

Since on-device processing is siloed, this makes Siri more secure, so you can use it to pull Health app data, or ask it personal fitness questions like how many hours of sleep did they get or their blood sugar status. Siri can now be tasked with remembering a health log like medication times and quantities, too!

Battery and Charging

Same battery sizes, but '18-hour battery life'

The Series 9 has the same battery sizes as its predecessor, meaning the following Apple Watch Series 9/Series 8 battery sizes:

  • 41mm — 282 mAh
  • 45mm — 308 mAh

With the new more power efficient S9 chip, however, we might get slightly longer battery life. Apple itself says that the "power efficiency of the S9 SiP allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain all-day 18-hour battery life."

Models and Prices


  • $399/$429 for the 41mm/45mm aluminum Wi-fi model
  • $699/$749 for the 41mm/45mm stainless steel cellular version

Apple didn't raise the $399 base price of the new Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm aluminum model, but added $100 to the starting tag of the stainless steel version as it is now only offered as a GPS + Cellular version.

Summary


While the Apple Watch Series 9 is a minor upgrade in terms of design, it is the biggest hardware upgrade for the past three years or so. The handy Double Tap gesture that was heretofore relegated to a clunky Accessibility option alone is worth the upgrade alone, not to mention the faster and more secure on-device Siri that the S9 chip makes possible.

Apple is rumored to be preparing some bigger changes for the anniversary Apple Watch Series X edition next year, so that's when we might see some bigger changes, but this year's new model is a worthy refresh of the most popular smartwatch in the world.

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem

Related Content

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: differences explained
Apple Watch Series 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: differences explained
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: What are the differences?
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: What are the differences?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: which one should you go for?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: which one should you go for?
Apple Watch Series 8 review: copy-paste?
Apple Watch Series 8 review: copy-paste?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless