Amazon has every single Apple Watch Series 9 model on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day discount

Amazon has every single Apple Watch Series 9 model on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day discount
If you're an iPhone owner with your sights set on the best smartwatch to use alongside your mobile device this summer, it's unlikely that you'll be able to find a better deal anytime soon than what Amazon is currently offering for the entire Apple Watch Series 9 lineup.

Undoubtedly inferior to the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a number of important ways, the "mainstream" Series 9 is arguably affordable enough to offset all its obvious compromises and shine brighter than ever in terms of bang for your buck. That's because Prime members can save an unprecedented $120 on their favorite color option, case size, and connectivity variant... if they hurry.

The most cash-strapped buyers will definitely appreciate the unique opportunity to slash 120 bucks off the $399 list price of a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm case, and the same naturally goes for folks with larger wrists and 4G LTE speed junkies.

Even the most premium stainless steel-made units with built-in cellular support are discounted by the same $120 as their lower-cost aluminum siblings, although if you dig the fancier design and superior durability of those pricier models, you may want to wait for better offers (with no Prime requirement) to return closer to the Apple Watch Series 10 launch.

Speaking of that, the Series 10 is of course expected to bring a number of key upgrades to the table in just a few months, which however doesn't make this Prime Day 2024 promotion on the 2023 Series 9 any less compelling for bargain hunters unwilling to settle for an Apple Watch SE 2 or outdated Series 8.

As detailed in our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review a while back, this bad boy certainly looks and behaves a lot like its predecessor, nonetheless rocking an impressively sharp and bright display, super-accurate heart rate monitoring technology, a faster-than-ever processor, and a silky smooth user interface made better (among others) by a handy and intuitive new Double Tap gesture.
