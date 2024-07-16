Amazon has every single Apple Watch Series 9 model on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day discount





Undoubtedly inferior to the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a number of important ways, the "mainstream" Series 9 is arguably affordable enough to offset all its obvious compromises and shine brighter than ever in terms of bang for your buck. That's because Prime members can save an unprecedented $120 on their favorite color option, case size, and connectivity variant... if they hurry.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $119 off (30%) $279 99 $399 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $119 off (28%) $309 99 $429 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $119 off (24%) $379 99 $499 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors, Prime Membership Required $119 off (22%) $409 99 $529 Buy at Amazon





The most cash-strapped buyers will definitely appreciate the unique opportunity to slash 120 bucks off the $399 list price of a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm case, and the same naturally goes for folks with larger wrists and 4G LTE speed junkies.





Even the most premium stainless steel-made units with built-in cellular support are discounted by the same $120 as their lower-cost aluminum siblings, although if you dig the fancier design and superior durability of those pricier models, you may want to wait for better offers (with no Prime requirement) to return closer to the Apple Watch Series 10 launch









As detailed in our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review a while back, this bad boy certainly looks and behaves a lot like its predecessor, nonetheless rocking an impressively sharp and bright display, super-accurate heart rate monitoring technology, a faster-than-ever processor, and a silky smooth user interface made better (among others) by a handy and intuitive new Double Tap gesture