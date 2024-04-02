This stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE is a total bargain for a limited time

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals
If you're thinking of buying the best smartwatch to pair with your iPhone and your primary objective is to keep your spending to an absolute minimum, we're sad to report that yesterday's killer Amazon deal on an entry-level Apple Watch Series 9 has predictably gone away already.

But the e-commerce giant is back today with an arguably better offer for a superior version of the same wearable device that's normally available at a significantly higher price. We're talking about a 41mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 model equipped with a premium silver stainless steel case and a basic but visually attractive and flexible storm blue sport band.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band
$257 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

While you'd usually have to pay a whopping $699 for this setup, Amazon is allowing bargain hunters to save an incredible 257 bucks for a "limited time." That still doesn't make the extra-robust steel Series 9 with 4G LTE speeds quite as affordable as a GPS-only aluminum model, but if durability and cellular connectivity are important for you, this is definitely the deal to claim right now.

Keep in mind that you're looking at the heftiest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on the Apple Watch Series 9 since its commercial debut a little over six months ago, and yes, that includes everything from Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions to recently concluded Big Spring sales.

As such, you probably only have a few hours (tops) to grab this bad boy with the ability to make and receive voice calls on your wrist without an iPhone nearby, as well as a sturdier-than-average build. All Apple Watch Series 9 models, of course, also come with life-saving ECG technology, working blood oxygen monitoring (at Amazon), fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, and many other valuable health and wellness tools.

The Always-On Retina display is pretty much unrivaled in terms of brightness and overall performance (at least in the sub-$500 segment), and the same obviously goes for the Apple S9 processing power, stellar long-term software support, and neat tricks like double tap gesture integration.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

