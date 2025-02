The Apple Watch Series 10 is an exciting pick at $70 off with this sweet Amazon deal

The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off at Amazon $70 off (18%) Want to complete your iOS ecosystem without breaking the bank? The Apple Watch Series 10 is a suitable pick, now offered for $70 off at Amazon. This is the 42mm model with GPS-only connectivity. Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9: $150 off at Walmart $249 $399 $150 off (38%) Alternatively, you can save $150 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with this excellent Walmart promo. That brings the timepiece to an irresistible price, but there are very few quantities left in stock, so act fast. Buy at Walmart

Are you an iOS user looking to complete your ecosystem? Well, a discounted Apple Watch Series 10 might be just what you need. The 42mm GPS-only variant is again on sale at Amazon, allowing you to save $70. That brings the ~$400 timepiece down to about $330.While this $70 discount might not seem like much, it's actually the highest price cut Amazon has ever offered. But if you'd like to save even more, we suggest buying the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 9 , at Walmart. Over there, you can save $150 on the 41mm variant with GPS-only connectivity, bringing it down to $249 from its $399 original asking price. Walmart has limited quantities in stock, so we'd suggest acting fast if you like this deal better.As the best Apple Watch for most users, theoffers small but appreciated improvements, including a slightly lighter and slimmer design. Of course, that may sound like a huge difference, but it makes a difference in real life.As we noted in our Apple Watch Series 10 review , the timepiece also features improved viewing angles. That's useful if you often take a quick glance at your watch. Another perk here is sleep apnea detection. This feature uses gyro data, which follows your moves during sleep to estimate whether you have sleep apnea. We should point out that it takes 30 days for the timepiece to give you an evaluation.Other than that, this wearable features single-band GPS, a heart rate sensor, enhanced workout tracking options (including training load), sleep tracking, an ECG app, and more. Still, you get no improvements in the battery life — thestill needs to be charged every day.If you'd like to keep your wearable off the charger for longer, we'd recommend getting one of the best Garmin watches instead. But if battery life isn't too important to you (and you own an iPhone), theis the one to pick. Get yours and save $70 at Amazon.