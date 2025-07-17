Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon

The phone is selling for $150 off, making it a no-brainer considering all the value it offers. Don’t hesitate!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 13.
Amazon may have made the 512GB Galaxy S25+ a hot pick with a massive $161 discount, but if you're a OnePlus fan, you'll probably skip that offer and head straight for Amazon's deal on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13.

Yep, that's right! OnePlus's flagship phone is once again selling at a lower price at the retailer. This time, the 512GB Arctic Dawn variant is discounted by a solid $150, bringing its price below the $850 mark. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model, making this deal one you won't want to miss.

OnePlus 13 512GB, Arctic Dawn: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (15%)
Get the OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage in Arctic Dawn for $150 off on Amazon. The phone delivers insane performance, has a gorgeous display and is one of the best phones money can buy right now. Save with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best phones you can get in 2025, the OnePlus 13 checks all the right boxes. Thanks to its insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it handles demanding tasks and games without breaking a sweat. In addition, it features a capable 50 MP main camera that takes stunning photos with high detail, perfect exposure, and vibrant colors.

Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED display boasts a high 120Hz refresh rate and delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its crisp 3168x1440 resolution and HDR support.

To top it all off, our friend here rocks a hefty 6,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. But even if you need to top it up midday, the insanely fast 80W charging fills the battery to 100% in just 43 minutes. Plus, you get a charger inside the box, which is a rare sight these days.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 13 is definitely a no-brainer, while it's selling at its lowest price on Amazon right now. That's why we strongly encourage you to act quickly and get one now, as you never know when this incredible deal might expire.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless