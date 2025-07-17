The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The phone is selling for $150 off, making it a no-brainer considering all the value it offers. Don’t hesitate!
Amazon may have made the 512GB Galaxy S25+ a hot pick with a massive $161 discount, but if you're a OnePlus fan, you'll probably skip that offer and head straight for Amazon's deal on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13.
Yep, that's right! OnePlus's flagship phone is once again selling at a lower price at the retailer. This time, the 512GB Arctic Dawn variant is discounted by a solid $150, bringing its price below the $850 mark. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model, making this deal one you won't want to miss.
As one of the best phones you can get in 2025, the OnePlus 13 checks all the right boxes. Thanks to its insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it handles demanding tasks and games without breaking a sweat. In addition, it features a capable 50 MP main camera that takes stunning photos with high detail, perfect exposure, and vibrant colors.
Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED display boasts a high 120Hz refresh rate and delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its crisp 3168x1440 resolution and HDR support.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 13 is definitely a no-brainer, while it's selling at its lowest price on Amazon right now. That's why we strongly encourage you to act quickly and get one now, as you never know when this incredible deal might expire.
To top it all off, our friend here rocks a hefty 6,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. But even if you need to top it up midday, the insanely fast 80W charging fills the battery to 100% in just 43 minutes. Plus, you get a charger inside the box, which is a rare sight these days.
