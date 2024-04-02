Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon knocks Apple's second-gen AirPods back down to a killer price

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon knocks Apple's second-gen AirPods back down to a killer price
Who needs a new low-cost AirPods Lite version when we already have the oldie but goodie "regular" AirPods 2? Released back in the spring of 2019, these instantly recognizable earbuds are somehow still available around the world, normally fetching a pretty reasonable $129 a pair in the US.

That's reasonable if you compare it with the list prices of Apple's newer and higher-end AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, of course, while brands like Samsung, Jabra, Soundcore, and even the Apple-owned Beats regularly charge less than 130 or even 100 bucks for (theoretically) better-equipped products than the non-Pro second-gen AirPods.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Fortunately, that's where retailers like Amazon come in, offering heftier and heftier discounts as we reportedly approach the launch of the first-ever AirPods Lite and possibly the AirPods 4 as well. The latest deal from the e-commerce giant makes the AirPods 2 almost as cheap as they've ever been, tying a killer pre-spring promotion from a couple of months ago while falling 10 bucks short of Amazon and Best Buy's record high generosity back around the holidays in November 2023.

There's no word on how long this refreshed $40 discount might last, but Best Buy is not able to match its arch-rival's generosity right now, which suggests that we're looking at a limited-time special offer.

By no means the greatest wireless earbuds money can buy today, the AirPods 2 come without active noise cancellation and other ultra-advanced technologies like spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and Apple H2 connectivity. But that Apple H1 chip, solid battery life, respectable overall sound performance, and iconic design make this a very hard-to-resist bargain for anyone who's unwilling to wait for a potential AirPods Lite release sometime in the second half of 2024.

Don't forget that Apple's non-Pro AirPods haven't yet made the move to the USB-C charging standard, still relying on good old fashioned Lightning technology. Oh, and this ultra-affordable model also comes with a wired charging case, which is... not exactly ideal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless