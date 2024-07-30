Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are almost unbelievably cheap for a limited time





Released all the way back in 2021, the Released all the way back in 2021, the Beats Studio Buds can be an exceptional low-cost alternative to the slightly younger and considerably more advanced AirPods Pro 2 . That's especially true at a massively reduced price of $69.99 with a full 1-year Apple warranty included.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, New, Bulk Packaging, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $80 off (53%) $69 99 $149 95 Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the Studio Buds are also manufactured by Apple , and although they "typically" cost $150 a pair, they're actually much easier to come by at a discounted price of $100 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy nowadays. If you hurry, you can shave an even heftier 80 bucks off that list price at Woot, with the only compromise you're looking at being "generic bulk packaging" for your otherwise brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds.





That really doesn't sound like an absolute dealbreaker to us when we consider that the Beats Studio Buds haven't been sold for less than $80 prior to today in brand-new condition. If you feel the same way, keep in mind that Woot's phenomenal new deal is scheduled to expire at the end of the month, which is... tomorrow.





For the time being, the ultra-affordable Studio Buds are available in both white and black colorways (unlike the white-only AirPods and AirPods Pro), with both iPhones and Android handsets natively supported out the (generic) box (unlike the iOS-only AirPods portfolio).



