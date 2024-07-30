Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are almost unbelievably cheap for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you know that July 30 is internationally recognized as "Buy an Affordable New Pair of Headphones Day"? Okay, that may not technically be true, but for some reason, all the stars seem to be aligning today in favor of bargain hunters shopping for both top-shelf wireless earbuds and high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones on a tight budget.
Released all the way back in 2021, the Beats Studio Buds can be an exceptional low-cost alternative to the slightly younger and considerably more advanced AirPods Pro 2. That's especially true at a massively reduced price of $69.99 with a full 1-year Apple warranty included.
Yes, the Studio Buds are also manufactured by Apple, and although they "typically" cost $150 a pair, they're actually much easier to come by at a discounted price of $100 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy nowadays. If you hurry, you can shave an even heftier 80 bucks off that list price at Woot, with the only compromise you're looking at being "generic bulk packaging" for your otherwise brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds.
That really doesn't sound like an absolute dealbreaker to us when we consider that the Beats Studio Buds haven't been sold for less than $80 prior to today in brand-new condition. If you feel the same way, keep in mind that Woot's phenomenal new deal is scheduled to expire at the end of the month, which is... tomorrow.
For the time being, the ultra-affordable Studio Buds are available in both white and black colorways (unlike the white-only AirPods and AirPods Pro), with both iPhones and Android handsets natively supported out the (generic) box (unlike the iOS-only AirPods portfolio).
At $69.99, you'll undoubtedly be delighted with the active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 24 hours of (combined) battery life offered by the Beats Studio Buds. These are an arguably better choice today (and tomorrow) than the recently released Beats Solo Buds, which come without noise-cancelling skills at a higher price of $79.99 that we haven't yet seen discounted by a single penny.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
30 Jul, 2024Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are almost unbelievably cheap for a limited time This 'factory reconditioned' Beats Studio Pro deal is too bonkers to turn down
23 Jul, 2024Save $189 on the Beats Studio Pro with this mouth-wateringly good deal
18 Jul, 2024Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at their lowest price even after Prime Day
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: