This 'factory reconditioned' Beats Studio Pro deal is too bonkers to turn down
Do you really need a new pair of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones? Be honest, you probably don't. But if you want something similar in capabilities yet way lower in price than the likes of Apple's AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM5, you should strongly consider picking up the Beats Studio Pro right now.
These noise-cancelling bad boys manufactured by none other than Apple are "normally" pretty expensive as well, carrying a $349.99 list price. But it's basically become easier to get the Studio Pro at a substantial discount of late than to find them at their "regular" price at a major US retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, and the newest Woot deal simply makes the over-ear cans too cheap to ignore in no less than four different color options.
You only have 24 hours to nab the Beats Studio Pro at a lower-than-ever price of $129.99, and as you can imagine, this latest and greatest discount comes with a few important compromises. Specifically, these are "factory reconditioned" units on sale here rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products, and instead of a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, you'll need to settle for a modest 90-day seller warranty to keep your back-to-school spending to a minimum.
Don't think you can accept that no matter how much money you're allowed to save? Fret not, as Amazon amazingly continues to sell the Studio Pro at a hefty $170 discount in brand-new condition. Granted, Woot's discount is still considerably higher, but that's not an entirely fair comparison for pretty obvious reasons.
The comparison between the Beats Studio Pro and AirPods Max, however, is quite fair and logical, with this much cheaper model incredibly offering way better battery life and very similar sound quality with virtually identical personalized spatial audio capabilities.
Granted, the Studio Pro come without the fancy Apple H1 chip of their "cousins", relying instead on a slightly humbler "proprietary" Beats platform, but the extra Android support and USB-C connectivity undeniably give these deeply discounted headphones another two key advantages that may well seal the deal for a lot of cash-strapped buyers today.
