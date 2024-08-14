At best, Apple is 2-3 years behind Google in AI says Apple insider
Up Next:
Yesterday, Google took the time advantage it created by moving its "Made by Google" event to August from October by revealing all of the new AI features coming to the Pixel 9 series prior to the introduction of the iPhone 16 line. Unlike Apple, which won't have all of its AI features available in time for next month's release of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all Pixel 9 models will be ready to run all of its Google AI features out of the box.
Not that everything is copacetic on Google's side. The new Pixel models will not come with Android 15 as the new operating system build is still undergoing beta testing. But Google did point out during its event that "Gemini is available around the world right now, far beyond English speakers and a single market," which is a shot at Apple's limited initial rollout of Apple Intelligence.
What Google did so well yesterday was to show that Gemini is everywhere on Android and Pixel phones making life easier for users. Even if Apple Intelligence does have features that make life easier for iPhone users, Apple didn't present it that way at WWDC. Perhaps the most brilliant move out of Mountain View was to replace Google Assistant with Gemini.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says when it comes to AI, Apple is at least 2 to 3 years behind Google. | Image credit-X
Long pressing the power button on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 15 beta brings up Gemini Advanced which can be used to answer queries, set alarms and timers, and make requests. Copying one of Google's promotional videos released yesterday, I asked Gemini to write a letter to the landlord complaining about a leak. I then asked Gemini to write it in the style of William Shakespeare and the result was hilarious. And it was easy to do.
Gemini will create images and write a letter to your landlord in the style of Shakespeare. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Gemini as an assistant crushes Siri as things stand right now. Actually, Gemini as an assistant CRUSHES Siri. So far, all we've seen from Siri in iOS 18.1 are non-AI upgrades to the UI; perhaps when Siri's transformation is complete, this opinion might change. But I can feel my disease kicking in. I have said in the past that I have "The grass is greener on the other side-itis" which is often triggered by a new product introduction. I feel myself using my Pixel 6 Pro a little more often these days while playing around.
Siri gives you websites to read (L) while Gemini just gives you the answer (R). | Image credit-PhoneArena
I still believe that those looking to upgrade to a new Pixel should wait until next year. In 2025, the first application processor designed by Google from the ground up, and built by TSMC using its 3nm node, will debut on the Pixel 10.
Apple needs to study what Google has done with Gemini and how it is promoting it. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has weighed in on yesterday's "Made by Google" event. After viewing it he wrote, "After watching Google's latest AI announcements, it's hard to believe Apple is anything other than 2-3 years behind in this area-at least."
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: