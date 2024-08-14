At best, Apple is 2-3 years behind Google in AI says Apple insider





Not that everything is copacetic on Google's side. The new Pixel models will not come with Android 15 as the new operating system build is still undergoing beta testing. But Google did point out during its event that "Gemini is available around the world right now, far beyond English speakers and a single market," which is a shot at Apple's limited initial rollout of Apple Intelligence.





What Google did so well yesterday was to show that Gemini is everywhere on Android and Pixel phones making life easier for users. Even if Apple Intelligence does have features that make life easier for iPhone users, Apple didn't present it that way at WWDC. Perhaps the most brilliant move out of Mountain View was to replace Google Assistant with Gemini.









Android 15 beta brings up Gemini Advanced which can be used to answer queries, set alarms and timers, and make requests. Long pressing the power button on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latestbeta brings up Gemini Advanced which can be used to answer queries, set alarms and timers, and make requests. Copying one of Google's promotional videos released yesterday, I asked Gemini to write a letter to the landlord complaining about a leak. I then asked Gemini to write it in the style of William Shakespeare and the result was hilarious. And it was easy to do.









CRUSHES Siri. So far, all we've seen from Siri in Pixel 6 Pro a little more often these days while playing around. Gemini as an assistant crushes Siri as things stand right now. Actually, Gemini as an assistantSiri. So far, all we've seen from Siri in iOS 18 .1 are non-AI upgrades to the UI; perhaps when Siri's transformation is complete, this opinion might change. But I can feel my disease kicking in. I have said in the past that I have "The grass is greener on the other side-itis" which is often triggered by a new product introduction. I feel myself using mya little more often these days while playing around.









I still believe that those looking to upgrade to a new Pixel should wait until next year. In 2025, the first application processor designed by Google from the ground up, and built by TSMC using its 3nm node, will debut on the Pixel 10.





