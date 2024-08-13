Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

You might fall in love with the Pixel ecosystem after viewing these videos from today's event

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You might fall in love with the Pixel ecosystem after viewing these videos from today's event
It was a big day for Pixel fans as Google introduced  the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Made by Google event included the introduction of many new Google AI features that required "help" from Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and actress/author Keke Palmer. Google decided to hold the presentation live which backfired during the demonstration of Gemini as a virtual assistant.

Pre-order your Pixel 9 Pro XL right here-right now!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card

Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

The goal was for presenter Dave Citon to use a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to snap a photo of a Sabrina Carpenter concert poster and ask Gemini Advanced to check the user's calendar to see if he is free when Carpenter plays in San Francisco. But Gemini Advanced failed to respond not once, but twice forcing Dave to switch to a backup phone and luckily, third time was the charm. The rest of the event appeared to go off without a problem. 

The first video we will show you is a one minute ad for the Pixel 9. The ad is titled "The Magic is Back" and it shows off a couple of useful AI features that you would never have had on your old smartphone. At one, point, Google even takes a shot at Siri and the iPhone. You'll probably see this ad on prime time television, streaming platforms, and while watching MLB, and NFL exhibition games.

Video Thumbnail


The next video introduces the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Of course, the video shows off Gemini and the things that AI can do for you on your phone. Besides drawing a flamingo in the clouds wearing a top hat with a punk rock vibe, Gemini can create an OOO (Out of Office) memo for you to send to clients or the boss and have it written in the style of the Bard (you might know him as William Shakespeare). Snap a photo of the leftovers in the refrigerator and suggest a quick meal you can whip up.

After watching this video, you might find yourself hankering for the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Video Thumbnail

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also has Gemini on-device and with the internal 8-inch display, you have the ability to brainstorm, create, collect data and do a number of things at the same time. We don't have to tell you that Gemini works with the large internal display to help you get things done.

Video Thumbnail

Google is going all in on Gemini and this is Android-wide, not just for the Pixel line. Check out this promo confirming that the Google Assistant days are done and we are now in the Gemini era.

Video Thumbnail

The next two videos introduce the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. There is a third video that focuses on a fabulous new feature for the Pixel Watch called Loss of Pulse Detection. The Pixel Watch 3 has a sensor that detects the user's pulse. And if no pulse can be detected, the timepiece will call emergency services to summon help. This is important because most Loss of Pulse events happen with no one around to help which means that the outcome of such events is usually not good. That is why the Pixel Watch 3 is going to save lives.

Video Thumbnail


Video Thumbnail


Video Thumbnail


The final video is a replay of the entire "Made by Google" event just in case you missed it the first time.

Video Thumbnail
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless