You might fall in love with the Pixel ecosystem after viewing these videos from today's event

Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, It was a big day for Pixel fans as Google introduced the Pixel 9 Fold, Pixel Watch 3 , and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Made by Google event included the introduction of many new Google AI features that required "help" from Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and actress/author Keke Palmer. Google decided to hold the presentation live which backfired during the demonstration of Gemini as a virtual assistant.

Pre-order your Pixel 9 Pro XL right here-right now!



Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon. Gift Pre-order at Amazon





The goal was for presenter Dave Citon to use a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to snap a photo of a Sabrina Carpenter concert poster and ask Gemini Advanced to check the user's calendar to see if he is free when Carpenter plays in San Francisco. But Gemini Advanced failed to respond not once, but twice forcing Dave to switch to a backup phone and luckily, third time was the charm. The rest of the event appeared to go off without a problem.





Pixel 9 . The ad is titled "The Magic is Back" and it shows off a couple of useful AI features that you would never have had on your old smartphone. At one, point, Google even takes a shot at Siri and the iPhone. You'll probably see this ad on prime time television, streaming platforms, and while watching MLB, and NFL exhibition games.





The first video we will show you is a one minute ad for the. The ad is titled "The Magic is Back" and it shows off a couple of useful AI features that you would never have had on your old smartphone. At one, point, Google even takes a shot at Siri and the iPhone. You'll probably see this ad on prime time television, streaming platforms, and while watching MLB, and NFL exhibition games.





The next video introduces the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL . Of course, the video shows off Gemini and the things that AI can do for you on your phone. Besides drawing a flamingo in the clouds wearing a top hat with a punk rock vibe, Gemini can create an OOO (Out of Office) memo for you to send to clients or the boss and have it written in the style of the Bard (you might know him as William Shakespeare). Snap a photo of the leftovers in the refrigerator and suggest a quick meal you can whip up.





Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL .



After watching this video, you might find yourself hankering for theor the





Pixel 9 Pro Fold also has Gemini on-device and with the internal 8-inch display, you have the ability to brainstorm, create, collect data and do a number of things at the same time. We don't have to tell you that Gemini works with the large internal display to help you get things done.



TheFold also has Gemini on-device and with the internal 8-inch display, you have the ability to brainstorm, create, collect data and do a number of things at the same time. We don't have to tell you that Gemini works with the large internal display to help you get things done.









Google is going all in on Gemini and this is Android-wide, not just for the Pixel line. Check out this promo confirming that the Google Assistant days are done and we are now in the Gemini era.





Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. There is a third video that focuses on a fabulous new feature for the Pixel Watch called Loss of Pulse Detection. The Pixel Watch 3 has a sensor that detects the user's pulse. And if no pulse can be detected, the timepiece will call emergency services to summon help. This is important because most Loss of Pulse events happen with no one around to help which means that the outcome of such events is usually not good. That is why the Pixel Watch 3 is going to save lives.













The next two videos introduce theand the Pixel Buds Pro 2. There is a third video that focuses on a fabulous new feature for the Pixel Watch called Loss of Pulse Detection. Thehas a sensor that detects the user's pulse. And if no pulse can be detected, the timepiece will call emergency services to summon help. This is important because most Loss of Pulse events happen with no one around to help which means that the outcome of such events is usually not good. That is why theis going to save lives.



