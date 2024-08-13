Here’s what’s new with Gemini AI on Pixel

Google Pixel 9: Pre-order at Amazon with Gift Card Pre-order the Pixel 9 with fancy new Gemini AI features at Amazon. The latest non-Pro model with a G4 chip is currently available with a $100 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon. Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Gemini Live : A new feature designed to make your interactions with AI feel more natural and intuitive. How? Well, you can change topics or interrupt the conversation at any time, and Gemini will seamlessly keep up. At first, Gemini Live will be available only to Gemini Advanced subscribers. However, if you purchase any of the three Pro phones, you will get a year of the Google One AI Premium plan included.

New native Pixel Weather app : With it, you will get all the weather info you need. Gemini Nano also provides a quick summary of the day’s forecast, perfect if you don’t want to sift through all the numbers to get the big picture.

Magic List : Struggling with a recipe or ingredient list? Just say, “Help me make a grocery list for, let’s say, a taco dinner for four or eight, including a vegetarian option,” and it will create the list for you.

Pixel-exclusive Screenshots app : It makes saving, organizing, and finding screenshots a breeze. Your data stays private because it operates completely on your device. With Tensor G4 and Gemini Nano’s multi-modality, the app can understand your images’ content, helping you easily find what you are looking for.

Call Assist suite : First up, Clear Calling is taking audio quality up a notch again with the help of on-device AI and Tensor G4. Google is also rolling out Call Notes, a feature that gives you a private summary of your conversations after a call. Everything runs directly on your device for added privacy, and when you activate Call Notes, the other person on the phone will be notified that it is on.

Gemini Assistant : On the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold, Gemini takes over as the default assistant. However, you can still switch back to the old setup if that is your thing. Gemini is designed to help with everything from jotting down ideas and planning events to learning new stuff. It can pull info from your Google apps – like grabbing party details from Gmail or finding nearby florists in Maps. You can chat with Gemini to get more details or take actions directly related to what you are viewing on your screen. You can also snap a pic and ask Gemini how to save a struggling plant or whip up a recipe with the ingredients you have.

How about privacy and security?

Basically, Google Gemini is the AI assistant that comes with the newphones. It is built to be a more useful and insightful helper, pulling info from the web, your Google account, and your device. And with the fresh update to Gemini, Google is naturally also rolling out a bunch of new AI features, so let’s dig into what is coming.Theseries comes packed with the new G4 chipset, designed to run Google’s cutting-edge AI models. The tech giant claims that Gemini Nano with multi-modality is the most advanced on-device AI model, allowing your phone to understand not just text but also images, audio, and speech. So, with this powerhouse of an AI model on board, here is what is new with Gemini AI on Pixel:With the AI buzz heating up, privacy is a big concern, and Google is taking steps to address it. First off, Gemini will only access your Gmail, calendar, and other personal info if you give the thumbs-up. If you are not into it, you can skip it.Plus, most of the AI features run directly on your device. And for more complex tasks, Gemini doesn’t send your data off to some unknown third-party AI provider. Instead, it sticks to Google’s secure end-to-end ecosystem, which the company boasts is one of the most secure cloud setups around.