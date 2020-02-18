Apple's iPhone XS is on sale at an irresistible price in a 512GB storage variant

















You don't need to trade anything in, sign up to a monthly installment plan, port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator, or even open a new line of service as both new and upgrading customers are eligible for this colossal $650 instant discount. For your 600 bucks paid upfront, you can also choose from space gray, gold, and silver paint jobs, but you might want to hurry as Sprint flags the deal with a "clearance" label, which means it could expire in the near future or the "Now Network" may run out of inventory at any given time.





In case you're wondering, the entry-level 64GB iPhone XS is no longer available from the nation's fourth-largest carrier, while a 256 gig version can be purchased at the time of this writing in a gold hue only... at a price of $599.99 outright.





Even if you don't think you need 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, you obviously shouldn't turn down the chance of scoring a free storage upgrade. As for the handset itself, this massive price cut undeniably makes it appealing again, what with a high-quality Super Retina OLED display in tow, as well as a versatile dual rear-facing camera setup, powerful processor, stellar software support, premium build quality and everything else that made this bad boy so great to begin with.



