Apple's iPhone XS is on sale at an irresistible price in a 512GB storage variant
Check out the deal here
You don't need to trade anything in, sign up to a monthly installment plan, port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator, or even open a new line of service as both new and upgrading customers are eligible for this colossal $650 instant discount. For your 600 bucks paid upfront, you can also choose from space gray, gold, and silver paint jobs, but you might want to hurry as Sprint flags the deal with a "clearance" label, which means it could expire in the near future or the "Now Network" may run out of inventory at any given time.
In case you're wondering, the entry-level 64GB iPhone XS is no longer available from the nation's fourth-largest carrier, while a 256 gig version can be purchased at the time of this writing in a gold hue only... at a price of $599.99 outright.
Even if you don't think you need 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, you obviously shouldn't turn down the chance of scoring a free storage upgrade. As for the handset itself, this massive price cut undeniably makes it appealing again, what with a high-quality Super Retina OLED display in tow, as well as a versatile dual rear-facing camera setup, powerful processor, stellar software support, premium build quality and everything else that made this bad boy so great to begin with.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):