Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone XS is on sale at an irresistible price in a 512GB storage variant

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 18, 2020, 7:04 AM
Apple's iPhone XS is on sale at an irresistible price in a 512GB storage variant
Originally released at a price of $999 back in the fall of 2018, the iPhone XS was officially discontinued just a year later, as the far too similar iPhone 11 Pro took its place at the exact same starting price. But unlike Apple, the nation's major wireless service providers and authorized third-party retailers kept the A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-incher around alongside its 6.5-inch Max sibling.

A number of interesting deals aimed to boost the appeal of the slowly aging flagship duo during the holiday shopping season, but arguably the best offers came after Christmas from Daily Steals and AT&T. You can now add Sprint to that list, as the 512GB storage variant of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS is currently available for the regular price of a 64 gig configuration. We're talking $599.99 instead of a whopping $1249.99, and believe it or not, there are absolutely no strings attached to this killer new bargain.

Check out the deal here



You don't need to trade anything in, sign up to a monthly installment plan, port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator, or even open a new line of service as both new and upgrading customers are eligible for this colossal $650 instant discount. For your 600 bucks paid upfront, you can also choose from space gray, gold, and silver paint jobs, but you might want to hurry as Sprint flags the deal with a "clearance" label, which means it could expire in the near future or the "Now Network" may run out of inventory at any given time.

In case you're wondering, the entry-level 64GB iPhone XS is no longer available from the nation's fourth-largest carrier, while a 256 gig version can be purchased at the time of this writing in a gold hue only... at a price of $599.99 outright.

Even if you don't think you need 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, you obviously shouldn't turn down the chance of scoring a free storage upgrade. As for the handset itself, this massive price cut undeniably makes it appealing again, what with a high-quality Super Retina OLED display in tow, as well as a versatile dual rear-facing camera setup, powerful processor, stellar software support, premium build quality and everything else that made this bad boy so great to begin with.

$520.00 Apple iPhone XS on eBay

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$120
Apple's Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are on sale at a crazy low price (brand-new)
Expires in - 17h 27minApple's Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are on sale at a crazy low price (brand-new)
-20%
Save 20% on these TicWatch smartwatches at Amazon
Expires in - 1d 17hSave 20% on these TicWatch smartwatches at Amazon
-50%
Best Buy is having a blowout sale on select official Apple cases for new and old iPhones
Expires in - 17h 27minBest Buy is having a blowout sale on select official Apple cases for new and old iPhones
Apple iPhone 7 32GB drops to just $200 in prepaid deal
Apple iPhone 7 32GB drops to just $200 in prepaid deal
-$230
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty (but not for long)
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty (but not for long)
EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month
EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless