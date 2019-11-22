T-Mobile is offering some absolutely mind-blowing iPhone XS and XS Max discounts





If you want to substantially bring those prices down, your safest bet would normally be to purchase refurbished or renewed units on Amazon or eBay. But out of nowhere, T-Mobile just kicked off an awesome deal on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged XS and XS Max devices that makes it incredibly easy to score these 2018 powerhouses at a massive discount.





The deals appear to be unconnected to those already advertised for the special "Magenta Friday" event , requiring no trade-in or monthly installment plan and thus obviously not involving monthly bill credits either. The iPhone XS and XS Max are simply cheaper than ever before, with pretty much no strings attached, starting at $750 and $850 respectively. That's a cool 150 bucks off the regular prices of 64GB storage variants, but believe it or not, you can save even more by opting for a XS with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room.









A whole lot more, mind you, as the handset typically goes for a whopping $1,350 in that specific storage configuration, currently fetching just $849.99 at the nation's leading "Un-carrier." Yup, that's a savings of 500 bucks, and you can even choose to pay the $850 in full outright or merely cough up $99.99 upfront, followed by 24 monthly installments of $31.25 a pop. Similarly, the marked-down prices of 64 gig iPhone XS and XS Max variants can be fully taken care of upfront or split in monthly installments with a small down payment.





In case you're wondering, yes, the iPhone XS duo is still pretty great at these price points. The two devices look an awful lot like their successors, minus the square-shaped triple camera lens on the back, packing a great deal of processing power, battery juice, and top-notch sound performance.



