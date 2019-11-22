Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals

T-Mobile is offering some absolutely mind-blowing iPhone XS and XS Max discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 22, 2019, 3:23 AM
T-Mobile is offering some absolutely mind-blowing iPhone XS and XS Max discounts
Commercially released just a little over a year ago, the iPhone XS and XS Max were officially discontinued after their follow-ups saw daylight this September. But much like 2017's iPhone X, these Apple A12 Bionic-powered bad boys stuck around at major third-party retailers like Best Buy, fetching an arguably excessive $900 in a 5.8-inch size and no less than a thousand bucks as far as the 6.5-inch Max model is concerned.

If you want to substantially bring those prices down, your safest bet would normally be to purchase refurbished or renewed units on Amazon or eBay. But out of nowhere, T-Mobile just kicked off an awesome deal on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged XS and XS Max devices that makes it incredibly easy to score these 2018 powerhouses at a massive discount.

The deals appear to be unconnected to those already advertised for the special "Magenta Friday" event, requiring no trade-in or monthly installment plan and thus obviously not involving monthly bill credits either. The iPhone XS and XS Max are simply cheaper than ever before, with pretty much no strings attached, starting at $750 and $850 respectively. That's a cool 150 bucks off the regular prices of 64GB storage variants, but believe it or not, you can save even more by opting for a XS with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room.


A whole lot more, mind you, as the handset typically goes for a whopping $1,350 in that specific storage configuration, currently fetching just $849.99 at the nation's leading "Un-carrier." Yup, that's a savings of 500 bucks, and you can even choose to pay the $850 in full outright or merely cough up $99.99 upfront, followed by 24 monthly installments of $31.25 a pop. Similarly, the marked-down prices of 64 gig iPhone XS and XS Max variants can be fully taken care of upfront or split in monthly installments with a small down payment.

In case you're wondering, yes, the iPhone XS duo is still pretty great at these price points. The two devices look an awful lot like their successors, minus the square-shaped triple camera lens on the back, packing a great deal of processing power, battery juice, and top-notch sound performance.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

tbreezy
Reply

1. tbreezy

Posts: 136; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

These are some brilliant deals, especially considering the fact that the XS and XS Max are still more powerful than all of the competitions 2019 Flagships and will get far longer software support in the long run. In 2024 when phones like the Note10 and LG G8 are long forgotten by their OEMs, the iPhone XS range will still be probably getting regular updates and security patches to. :)

posted on 11 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$500
t-mobile-apple-iphone-xs-iphone-xs-max-deals
T-Mobile is offering some absolutely mind-blowing iPhone XS and XS Max discounts
garmin-holiday-deals-fenix-5-plus-series-forerunner-945-instinct-smartwatches
Some of Garmin's best smartwatches are on sale at big discounts for the holidays
-$130
Moto-G6-gets-52-percent-discount-at-Amazon-BH-Photo
Moto G6 is crazy cheap at Amazon, B&H
-$100
Sony-Xperia-5-deal-Verizon-ATT-price-discount
This Sony Xperia 5 deal is worth checking out
-$170
Save-60-percent-Apple-Beats-Solo3-headphones
Save nearly 60% on Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.