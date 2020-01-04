T-Mobile AT&T Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Check out this absolute iPhone XS steal (brand-new, warranty included)

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 04, 2020, 4:00 PM
Check out this absolute iPhone XS steal (brand-new, warranty included)
Technically discontinued on the heels of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max announcements just a few months ago, the fall 2018-released iPhone XS and XS Max are naturally still available through authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy, as well as major US carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.

Some of these official Apple retail partners had the Apple A12 Bionic-powered handsets on sale at hefty discounts around the holidays, but of course, all that is finished now, so the smaller XS variant once again goes for a whopping $900 and up with unlocked support for nationwide mobile network operators at the likes of Best Buy.

Check out the deal here


Luckily, Daily Steals comes to the rescue of bargain hunters interested in a reasonably priced iPhone with loads of horsepower and a compact screen (at least by "modern" standards), selling the 64GB XS model for as little as $649.99. Don't worry if you see the handset listed at 50 bucks more when clicking on the link above, as applying the discount code "DSIPHONEXS" to your order during checkout will lower the $699.99 price to the aforementioned 650 clams.

Despite what the website's name suggests, this doesn't appear to be a 24-hour-only deal, although it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible if saving $250 (no, not $350) on a factory unlocked iPhone XS sounds appealing. These are brand-new units on sale here, mind you, with a 1-year warranty included, retail packaging, all the standard accessories you'd expect from a device sold directly by Apple (official charging cable and EarPods included), and full support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Verizon (no love for Sprint devotees, unfortunately).

Available in a single Space Gray paint job at 650 bucks, the iPhone XS looks pretty much identical on the outside to the newer 11 Pro, minus that third rear-facing camera. On the inside, the XS naturally comes with an older processor, as well as a smaller battery, but we had no complaints in either department when rigorously reviewing the phone back in the fall of 2018, and at the aforementioned discount, you'll probably be very satisfied these days too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

tywanjames
Reply

1. tywanjames

Posts: 66; Member since: Mar 02, 2012

How is a old phone at $650 a steal?

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Deal-BlackBerry-KEY2-LE-220-off
Save up to $220 on the BlackBerry KEY2 LE from Best Buy
-$660
google-pixel-4-xl-deal-att-new-lines
There's nothing divisive about this awesome Pixel 4 XL deal at AT&T
-$110
Deal-Apple-Powerbeats3-110-off
Apple Powerbeats3 wireless earphones price drops below $100 (55% off) on Amazon
-$500
note-10-5g-ebay-799
This eBay deal brings the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G down to shockingly low price
-50%
google-pixel-4-4-xl-fabric-cases-verizon-deals
Verizon has these stylish Pixel 4 and 4 XL accessories on sale at a big discount
-$300
samsung-galaxy-note-10-deal-Microsoft-discount
Expires in - 1d 8hThis is the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal available right now (unlocked)

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless