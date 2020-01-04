Check out this absolute iPhone XS steal (brand-new, warranty included)
Check out the deal here
Luckily, Daily Steals comes to the rescue of bargain hunters interested in a reasonably priced iPhone with loads of horsepower and a compact screen (at least by "modern" standards), selling the 64GB XS model for as little as $649.99. Don't worry if you see the handset listed at 50 bucks more when clicking on the link above, as applying the discount code "DSIPHONEXS" to your order during checkout will lower the $699.99 price to the aforementioned 650 clams.
Despite what the website's name suggests, this doesn't appear to be a 24-hour-only deal, although it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible if saving $250 (no, not $350) on a factory unlocked iPhone XS sounds appealing. These are brand-new units on sale here, mind you, with a 1-year warranty included, retail packaging, all the standard accessories you'd expect from a device sold directly by Apple (official charging cable and EarPods included), and full support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Verizon (no love for Sprint devotees, unfortunately).
Available in a single Space Gray paint job at 650 bucks, the iPhone XS looks pretty much identical on the outside to the newer 11 Pro, minus that third rear-facing camera. On the inside, the XS naturally comes with an older processor, as well as a smaller battery, but we had no complaints in either department when rigorously reviewing the phone back in the fall of 2018, and at the aforementioned discount, you'll probably be very satisfied these days too.
