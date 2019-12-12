Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)
Check out the deal here
The smaller variant is currently on sale at Best Buy for a solid $250 less than usual, and undoubtedly the greatest thing about this new deal on an excellent and not-so-old high-end device is that you don't need to commit to a specific carrier upfront or sign up for a monthly installment agreement. This is an unlocked iPhone XS we're talking about here, available for $649.99 instead of a $900 list price with the "activate later" option.
If you don't have a problem activating the 5.8-inch handset "today", you can actually save even more money. Namely, up to $350 with Sprint service and a cool $300 as far as Verizon activations are concerned (on new lines or new accounts). The only small inconvenience is you'll have to settle for a single 64GB storage configuration and a lone space gray color option to score these extremely rare discounts.
In fact, we don't remember seeing the iPhone XS so steeply discounted during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, although Amazon did sell renewed units at a special price at one point, while T-Mobile had the 512GB version on a pretty compelling sale a few weeks ago.
By the way, if you can't make do with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by $250 at Best Buy right now with AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint installment plans in several different paint jobs.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):