Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)





But at the right price, this bad boy can certainly make for a smart holiday purchase, although you naturally shouldn't rely on Apple to offer any sort of a direct discount in its own online and offline US stores. In fact, the iPhone XS and XS Max were technically discontinued on the heels of the iPhone 11 family introduction, but just like the iPhone X last year, you can still find the two A12 Bionic powerhouses at most major third-party retailers nationwide.









The smaller variant is currently on sale at Best Buy for a solid $250 less than usual, and undoubtedly the greatest thing about this new deal on an excellent and not-so-old high-end device is that you don't need to commit to a specific carrier upfront or sign up for a monthly installment agreement. This is an unlocked iPhone XS we're talking about here, available for $649.99 instead of a $900 list price with the "activate later" option.





If you don't have a problem activating the 5.8-inch handset "today", you can actually save even more money. Namely, up to $350 with Sprint service and a cool $300 as far as Verizon activations are concerned (on new lines or new accounts). The only small inconvenience is you'll have to settle for a single 64GB storage configuration and a lone space gray color option to score these extremely rare discounts.









By the way, if you can't make do with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by $250 at Best Buy right now with AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint installment plans in several different paint jobs.



