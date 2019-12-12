T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 12, 2019, 2:13 AM
Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)
Originally released a little over a year ago, the iPhone XS is obviously not as attractive today as the iPhone 11 Pro or even the "standard" iPhone 11, which also packs a newer and faster processor than 2018's 5.8-incher. 

But at the right price, this bad boy can certainly make for a smart holiday purchase, although you naturally shouldn't rely on Apple to offer any sort of a direct discount in its own online and offline US stores. In fact, the iPhone XS and XS Max were technically discontinued on the heels of the iPhone 11 family introduction, but just like the iPhone X last year, you can still find the two A12 Bionic powerhouses at most major third-party retailers nationwide.

Check out the deal here


The smaller variant is currently on sale at Best Buy for a solid $250 less than usual, and undoubtedly the greatest thing about this new deal on an excellent and not-so-old high-end device is that you don't need to commit to a specific carrier upfront or sign up for a monthly installment agreement. This is an unlocked iPhone XS we're talking about here, available for $649.99 instead of a $900 list price with the "activate later" option.

If you don't have a problem activating the 5.8-inch handset "today", you can actually save even more money. Namely, up to $350 with Sprint service and a cool $300 as far as Verizon activations are concerned (on new lines or new accounts). The only small inconvenience is you'll have to settle for a single 64GB storage configuration and a lone space gray color option to score these extremely rare discounts.

In fact, we don't remember seeing the iPhone XS so steeply discounted during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, although Amazon did sell renewed units at a special price at one point, while T-Mobile had the 512GB version on a pretty compelling sale a few weeks ago. 

By the way, if you can't make do with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by $250 at Best Buy right now with AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint installment plans in several different paint jobs.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$250
apple-iphone-xs-best-buy-deal-no-activation-needed
Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)
-$49
amazon-echo-dot-third-gen-music-unlimited-bundle-deal
Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot is crazy cheap for new Music Unlimited subscribers
-$339
google-pixel-3a-xl-best-buy-deal-sprint-monthly-installments
Google's Pixel 3a XL is cheaper than ever before at Best Buy with monthly installments
samsung-galaxy-note-10-galaxy-s10-bundle-deal-free-galaxy-watch-active-2
Hot new Samsung deal bundles Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices with free Galaxy Watch Active 2
google-fi-customers-free-nest-mini-holiday-deal
Expires in - 2w 5dGoogle Fi customers get thanked with free Nest Mini this Christmas
-$300
amazon-samsung-galaxy-s10-family-deals-unlocked
Amazon is offering big discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 family with no strings attached

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless