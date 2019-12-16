AT&T drops a killer iPhone XS deal just in time for Christmas
Check out the deal here
Equipped with a beautiful Super Retina OLED display, the iPhone XS is significantly sharper and more compact than this year's "budget-friendly" iPhone 11, and the two essentially share the same versatile dual 12MP rear-facing camera system. But the iPhone 11 still starts at $750 at AT&T right now, while the iPhone XS can be had at the aforementioned massive $600 discount if you don't have a problem adding or opening a new line of service and receiving your savings in the form of monthly bill credits.
That obviously means you'll also need to sign up for an installment plan and cough up $10 a month instead of a full $30 for a grand total of two and a half years. In case you're wondering, no, retailers like Best Buy can't match or even come close to this killer deal available directly from AT&T, although you can still save a cool (and rare) $200 on an unlocked variant of the iPhone XS with no strings attached whatsoever.
