AT&T drops a killer iPhone XS deal just in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 16, 2019, 5:47 AM
Released a little over a year ago, the iPhone XS was probably behind the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and maybe even the "regular" iPhone 11 on most people's wish lists for the holidays this year. But if you hurry, you might still be able to get the 5.8-inch powerhouse under your Christmas tree by the time carolers start knocking on the door without spending a small fortune.

While we can certainly understand why you'd be hesitant to pay a whopping $900 and up for a one year-old handset with a one year-old processor under the hood, AT&T will let you save no less than 600 bucks in time for Christmas without having to trade anything in or jump through too many hoops. At $300 all in all, the iPhone XS is an absolute bargain, packing an Apple A12 Bionic SoC that's still more than capable of keeping up with pretty much whatever you throw at it, from hardcore gaming to content consumption and multitasking.

Check out the deal here


Equipped with a beautiful Super Retina OLED display, the iPhone XS is significantly sharper and more compact than this year's "budget-friendly" iPhone 11, and the two essentially share the same versatile dual 12MP rear-facing camera system. But the iPhone 11 still starts at $750 at AT&T right now, while the iPhone XS can be had at the aforementioned massive $600 discount if you don't have a problem adding or opening a new line of service and receiving your savings in the form of monthly bill credits.

That obviously means you'll also need to sign up for an installment plan and cough up $10 a month instead of a full $30 for a grand total of two and a half years. In case you're wondering, no, retailers like Best Buy can't match or even come close to this killer deal available directly from AT&T, although you can still save a cool (and rare) $200 on an unlocked variant of the iPhone XS with no strings attached whatsoever.

