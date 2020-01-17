You can now get Apple's iPhone XS for free without jumping through too many hoops
Check out the deal here
That's right, you can basically get a 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS free of charge for a no doubt limited time... as long as you don't mind purchasing the device on a monthly installment agreement, activating it on an eligible unlimited plan, and most importantly, adding a service line to a new or existing account.
Once you meet all of AT&T's requirements, the carrier will return the handset's $900 list price to your account in the form of bill credits for the duration of your 30-month contract (which, obviously, AT&T no longer calls it by that name). Overall, you're looking at a pretty straightforward and arguably amazing deal for a device capable of great things roughly 16 months after its commercial debut.
Of course, there's no comparing the iPhone XS with the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro, but AT&T is offering a much smaller discount on the latter model without an eligible trade-in. Ironically, this hot new iPhone XS promotion makes the OLED flagship cheaper than the LCD screen-sporting iPhone XR and even the iPhone 8 Plus at AT&T at the time of this writing.
In addition to a high-quality and relatively compact display, the iPhone XS also has the aforementioned blazing fast A12 processor going for it, as well as a powerful and versatile dual rear camera system, solid battery life, stellar software support, and excellent speakers.
Keep in mind that only the 64 gig storage configuration is on sale at a massive $900 discount right now in gold, silver, and space gray hues, while AT&T's killer deal doesn't extend to the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max either.
1 Comment
1. cmdacos
Posts: 4381; Member since: Nov 01, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):