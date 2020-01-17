You can now get Apple's iPhone XS for free without jumping through too many hoops





That's because the nation's second-largest wireless service provider is once again selling this excellent handset at a cool discount that's even heftier than the one offered roughly a month ago. We're talking a full $900 taken off the regular price of the Apple A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-incher, which brings the phone all the way down to... $0.









That's right, you can basically get a 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS free of charge for a no doubt limited time... as long as you don't mind purchasing the device on a monthly installment agreement, activating it on an eligible unlimited plan, and most importantly, adding a service line to a new or existing account.





Once you meet all of AT&T's requirements, the carrier will return the handset's $900 list price to your account in the form of bill credits for the duration of your 30-month contract (which, obviously, AT&T no longer calls it by that name). Overall, you're looking at a pretty straightforward and arguably amazing deal for a device capable of great things roughly 16 months after its commercial debut.





Of course, there's no comparing the iPhone XS with the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro , but AT&T is offering a much smaller discount on the latter model without an eligible trade-in. Ironically, this hot new iPhone XS promotion makes the OLED flagship cheaper than the LCD screen-sporting iPhone XR and even the iPhone 8 Plus at AT&T at the time of this writing.





In addition to a high-quality and relatively compact display, the iPhone XS also has the aforementioned blazing fast A12 processor going for it, as well as a powerful and versatile dual rear camera system, solid battery life, stellar software support, and excellent speakers.





Keep in mind that only the 64 gig storage configuration is on sale at a massive $900 discount right now in gold, silver, and space gray hues, while AT&T's killer deal doesn't extend to the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max either.