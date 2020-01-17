T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

You can now get Apple's iPhone XS for free without jumping through too many hoops

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 17, 2020, 3:32 AM
You can now get Apple's iPhone XS for free without jumping through too many hoops
If you (rightfully) thought T-Mobile and AT&T's holiday deals on the iPhone XS were great, you're about to be very sorry you pulled the trigger on Apple's 2018-released flagship before the new year. 

That's because the nation's second-largest wireless service provider is once again selling this excellent handset at a cool discount that's even heftier than the one offered roughly a month ago. We're talking a full $900 taken off the regular price of the Apple A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-incher, which brings the phone all the way down to... $0.


Check out the deal here



That's right, you can basically get a 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS free of charge for a no doubt limited time... as long as you don't mind purchasing the device on a monthly installment agreement, activating it on an eligible unlimited plan, and most importantly, adding a service line to a new or existing account.

Once you meet all of AT&T's requirements, the carrier will return the handset's $900 list price to your account in the form of bill credits for the duration of your 30-month contract (which, obviously, AT&T no longer calls it by that name). Overall, you're looking at a pretty straightforward and arguably amazing deal for a device capable of great things roughly 16 months after its commercial debut.

Of course, there's no comparing the iPhone XS with the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro, but AT&T is offering a much smaller discount on the latter model without an eligible trade-in. Ironically, this hot new iPhone XS promotion makes the OLED flagship cheaper than the LCD screen-sporting iPhone XR and even the iPhone 8 Plus at AT&T at the time of this writing.

In addition to a high-quality and relatively compact display, the iPhone XS also has the aforementioned blazing fast A12 processor going for it, as well as a powerful and versatile dual rear camera system, solid battery life, stellar software support, and excellent speakers. 

Keep in mind that only the 64 gig storage configuration is on sale at a massive $900 discount right now in gold, silver, and space gray hues, while AT&T's killer deal doesn't extend to the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max either.
$613.00 Apple iPhone XS on Amazon
$555.00 Apple iPhone XS on eBay

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS OS: iOS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 5.8" 1125 x 2436 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 7 MP front
  • Processor Apple A12 Bionic, Hexa-core, 2490 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 2659 mAh(20h talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

cmdacos
Reply

1. cmdacos

Posts: 4381; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Not worth free

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$100
apple-ipad-air-2019-deal-costco
Expires in - 2d 20hHot new deal significantly lowers iPad Air (2019) starting price in gold
-$170
lg-g7-fit-woot-deal-brand-new-1-year-warranty
Random Woot deal brings the LG G7 Fit down to an all-time low price
-$180
moto-g7-power-best-buy-verizon-deal
Best Buy has the Moto G7 Power battery king on sale at a crazy low price
-$150
t-mobile-samsung-galaxy-s10-s10e-deal-price-discount
T-Mobile ditches the Samsung Galaxy S10+, offers deals on S10 and S10e
-$200
google-fi-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-deals
Expires in - 1w 6dGoogle has the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on sale at a solid discount with (almost) no strings attached
-$210
walmart-apple-6th-gen-9-7-inch-ipad-deal-cellular-128gb-variant
Walmart has Apple's 6th Gen iPad on sale at a massive discount for a no doubt limited time

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless