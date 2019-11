The-iPhone-XS-is-at-a-big-discount-on-Amazon-today

The holidays are always a good time to buy a new phone, but if the high prices of the latests iPhones are keeping you away, here’s a deal for you. Last year’s flagship model, the iPhone XS , in renewed condition is available for just over $600 today.While it isn’t the latest model, the XS is still more than competent- in fact, here are some reasons it’s even better than this year’s iPhone 11: it’s got a vivid OLED display with a higher resolution, as well as a beautiful stainless-steel frame. It’s also ten percent lighter and a bit thinner, too, and the A12 chipset is still more than enough for snappy performance (Read Victor’s thoughts on the matter here ).If you’re convinced, you can pick up a fully unlocked, 64GB iPhone XS in renewed condition for just $605, a big discount over the new retail price of $900. It also undercuts the normal renewed price, which usually hovers around $700.If 64GB isn’t enough for you, you can get four times the storage capacity with the 256GB model, which runs you $75 more. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but it’s sure to sell out soon, so make your move while you can.