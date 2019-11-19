Apple Deals

The iPhone XS is at a big discount on Amazon today

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 19, 2019, 9:39 AM
The iPhone XS is at a big discount on Amazon today
The holidays are always a good time to buy a new phone, but if the high prices of the latests iPhones are keeping you away, here’s a deal for you. Last year’s flagship model, the iPhone XS, in renewed condition is available for just over $600 today.

While it isn’t the latest model, the XS is still more than competent- in fact, here are some reasons it’s even better than this year’s iPhone 11: it’s got a vivid OLED display with a higher resolution, as well as a beautiful stainless-steel frame. It’s also ten percent lighter and a bit thinner, too, and the A12 chipset is still more than enough for snappy performance (Read Victor’s thoughts on the matter here).

If you’re convinced, you can pick up a fully unlocked, 64GB iPhone XS in renewed condition for just $605, a big discount over the new retail price of $900. It also undercuts the normal renewed price, which usually hovers around $700.

If 64GB isn’t enough for you, you can get four times the storage capacity with the 256GB model, which runs you $75 more. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but it’s sure to sell out soon, so make your move while you can.


FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

The-iPhone-XS-is-at-a-big-discount-on-Amazon-today
The iPhone XS is at a big discount on Amazon today
-$50
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-amazon-deal
Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a decent discount for the first time ever
amazon-deal-of-the-day-anker-chargers-cables
Expires in - 14h 47minAmazon is selling some of Anker's best chargers and cables at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
-40%
Get-40-off-an-Adobe-Creative-Cloud-subscription-with-this-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 1w 3dGet 40% off an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with this Black Friday deal
moto-g7-power-woot-deal-new-all-time-low-price
Moto G7 Power sinks to a new all-time low price in 64GB variant (open box)
-$300
Deal-Save-300-on-an-unlocked-Pixel-3-XL
Deal: Save $300 on an unlocked Pixel 3 XL (open box)

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.