The world's most popular smartphone drops below $400 with a 90-day warranty





We're obviously talking about how much Apple is officially charging for the 6.1-inch handset, which has received even deeper price cuts at a number of authorized retailers and major carriers of late. As always, though, the best place to maximize your savings remains eBay, where a top-rated vendor by the name of Cellfeee only wants $389.99 for a factory unlocked unit with a 90-day warranty included.

















Clearly, plenty of people still find the value proposition of the A12 Bionic-powered beast with a relatively unimpressive LCD panel appealing. And if you don't think this bad boy is worth $599 and up, being able to pay less than four Benjamins for a fully functional unit compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide may well change your mind.





The seller refurbished items up for grabs here at $390 a pop in your choice of black, blue, coral, red, white, and yellow paint jobs will predictably show "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body", being shipped without their original packaging but including an MFi certified Lightning cable and UL approved power adapter as standard.





In addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor... from 2018, the iPhone XR also earned great praise in our in-depth review for its "intelligent design" and fresh colors (listed above), not to mention excellent battery life, superb speakers, and exceptional camera. Some of those strong suits may not feel particularly strong by 2020 standards, but all in all, this is undeniably an outstanding handset to get for under $400. Just think about all the major software updates the iPhone XR is guaranteed to receive before kicking the bucket altogether.



