Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 29, 2019, 6:07 AM
Apple iPhone XR drops to lowest price to date on Amazon
If you've waited for Apple's Black Friday deals, you're probably disappointed. Luckily, many retailers and carriers offer massive discounts on iPhone, iPads, Apple Watch and even AirPods, so it's just a matter of choosing the right deal.

The iPhone XR, Apple's mid-sized handset, is now on sale on Amazon and judging from the discount offered, it's never been cheaper. The iPhone XR typically sells for £750 in the UK, but it's £200 off on Amazon right now.

As long as you choose the 64GB model in yellow, blue or coral, you should be able to get the discount. The (Product)RED model is no longer available at Amazon, and the 128GB variants are just £120 cheaper, so you should probably look elsewhere for a better deal if you believe you need more storage.

If you have an older iPhone that you want to trade in, you can get up to £400 in cash, which you can use to purchase the iPhone XR. You can even decide to keep the money and use it for something else later on.

There doesn't seem to be any deadline for the sale, but these deals disappear quite fast, so act quickly if you want to score an iPhone XR from Amazon UK.
