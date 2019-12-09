AT&T has both the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e on sale at low prices for value flagship lovers
The Galaxy S10e normally costs $750 with the same top-notch processor under its hood as the Pixel 4, a somewhat unusual but fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a beautiful 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, a small top right-positioned punch hole, and no curves, as well as a fairly generous 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration. Unfortunately, the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant is still available at its regular price of $850 from AT&T, so you should definitely settle for the humbler model in your choice of black, white, or blue colors.
Unless, of course, you prefer Apple's "budget-friendly" iPhone variant from last year, which usually costs $600. The iPhone XR comes with a lower-res 6.1-inch LCD panel, lower memory and storage counts, as well as a massive notch, but its battery life and processing power are pretty great, not to mention Apple's absolutely exceptional software support.
Both heavily discounted handsets require a new line of service and a monthly installment agreement to drop to $150 all in all, with the actual savings offered in the form of bill credits applied to your account over the duration of a 30-month term. Once again, you don't need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops to qualify for these sweet holiday deals.
