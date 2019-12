AT&T has both the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e on sale at low prices for value flagship lovers

But after inspecting the carrier's smartphone roster with a little more care, we've just discovered another two well-reviewed and relatively new devices fetching the exact same price under the exact same conditions. Samsung's Galaxy S10e and Apple's iPhone XR are slightly older than the Pixel 4 , having seen daylight in the spring of 2019 and fall of 2018 respectively, but if you like reasonably priced high-enders, these are still some of your top choices available today.









The Galaxy S10e normally costs $750 with the same top-notch processor under its hood as the Pixel 4, a somewhat unusual but fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a beautiful 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, a small top right-positioned punch hole, and no curves, as well as a fairly generous 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration. Unfortunately, the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant is still available at its regular price of $850 from AT&T, so you should definitely settle for the humbler model in your choice of black, white, or blue colors.





Unless, of course, you prefer Apple's "budget-friendly" iPhone variant from last year, which usually costs $600. The iPhone XR comes with a lower-res 6.1-inch LCD panel, lower memory and storage counts, as well as a massive notch, but its battery life and processing power are pretty great, not to mention Apple's absolutely exceptional software support.





Both heavily discounted handsets require a new line of service and a monthly installment agreement to drop to $150 all in all, with the actual savings offered in the form of bill credits applied to your account over the duration of a 30-month term. Once again, you don't need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops to qualify for these sweet holiday deals.





After bringing its killer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to a halt, AT&T captured our attention by charging a measly $5 a month for Google's excellent Pixel 4 with installment plans. That means the recently released Snapdragon 855-powered 5.7-incher is on sale for a grand total of just 150 bucks, down from a list price of over $800, with no trade-in required.