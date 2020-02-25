Can you guess which smartphone was the most popular worldwide for 2019?

Apple and Samsung had nine of the top ten phones shipped globally last year























Omdia says that 2019 saw the iPhone suffer declines in the number of units shipped for the second year in a row; last year's decline came to a drop of 4.6% year-over-year. That was a slight improvement from the 5.1 % annual decline that the iPhone suffered through in 2018.





Jusy Hong, Omdia's smartphone research and analysis director said, "Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running. By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the iPhone XR."





It also helped that when Apple introduced the iPhone XR's replacement last September, it cut the price of the 64GB version of the phone to $599. It also started the iPhone 11 at $699 for the 64GB model. That was $50 less than the $749 that Apple asked for the 64GB iPhone XR when the latter was first released on October 26th, 2018.



