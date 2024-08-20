iPhone 16 series U.S. pricing and specs leak





The iPhone 16 Pro , says Apple Hub, will carry a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will continue to offer a titanium build and will be powered by the A18 Pro application processor. The model will support Apple Intelligence, feature the new 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and come equipped with the Tertaprism periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom. The phone will support Wi-Fi 7 and its faster speeds and is equipped with a 3355mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro will start at $1,099 with storage options of 256GB/512GB/1TB.







iPhone 16 Pro Max is also getting a boost in screen size to 6.9 inches and will continue to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have the same specs as the iPhone 16 Pro with some exceptions. For example, the

Apple Hub states that theis also getting a boost in screen size to 6.9 inches and will continue to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have the same specs as thewith some exceptions. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a larger 4676mAh battery and will keep the same $1,179 starting price from last year. Storage options remain 256GB/512GB/1TB.

The iPhone 16 carries a 6.1-inch display with an old-school 60Hz refresh rate. The base model will have an aluminum build and the A18 application processor is under the hood. This chipset is built by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E) just like the A18 Pro SoC coming with the premium models. But the latter will be a more capable chipset for the more expensive handsets.





Apple made sure to include 8GB of RAM in all four iPhone 16 series models so they can all support Apple Intelligence. 8GB is the minimum amount of memory required to run Apple's AI initiative. The iPhone 16 will feature a 12MP Ultra-wide camera and it will offer 2x optical zoom. This model will support Wi-Fi 6E and comes with a 3561mAh battery. The iPhone 16 will start at the same $799 price that the iPhone 15 started at with the same 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.




