Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Anonymous source who leaked Apple Event invite teasing new color reveals it’s fake: “I was bored”

By
0comments
Anonymous source who leaked Apple Event invite teasing new color reveals it’s fake: “I was bored”
Here’s a lesson in always treating leaks with a grain of salt: a recently circulated Apple Event invite that teased a possible bronze iPhone has just been confirmed to be fake. The invite made headlines, with people wondering whether its curious color scheme hinted at a new shade of iPhone.

Now, I myself have fallen for fake leaks in the past, so I can totally understand how something like this spreads. It’s not exactly difficult to mimic Apple’s minimalist design for its posters. The anonymous source who faked the leak claims it was made in less than 10 minutes.




I’m not surprised in the slightest to see that AI was involved. Modern AI tools have made it much easier to create misleading images. Fortunately, this was just a case of relatively harmless fun. I don’t know, would you have liked that color for iPhone? Because there’s other leaks that point towards a bronze iPhone 16 Pro. I’m more of a black or dark gray kind of guy myself, though.


No thanks. I like my phone in dark mode. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Anonymous source who leaked Apple Event invite teasing new color reveals it’s fake: “I was bored”
No thanks. I like my phone in dark mode. | Image credit — PhoneArena


The invite might have been fake, but the event is still very much real. We’ll get our first official look at the upcoming iPhone 16 which is expected to support Apple Intelligence across all models unlike the current iPhone 15. However, Bloomberg’s highly reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman recently stated that Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Google’s Gemini.

We may also get new information on the rumored modern revamp of iPhone SE, which is reportedly going to look like the iPhone 14 when it launches next year. In addition to news about Apple Watch and AirPods, I’m hoping we also get a release date for visionOS 2.

The iPhones are some of the best phones available today, hence the insane hype around events like this one. It would have been more surprising to me if there had been no fake rumors and leaks before these events.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless