Anonymous source who leaked Apple Event invite teasing new color reveals it’s fake: “I was bored”

Fun fact: i made the "leaked" Apple Event invite in less than 10 minutes using figma and an Ai generated texture

and i sent it to the leaker just because i was bored pic.twitter.com/3tX9QgUy4p — Lore (@lorevfx) August 20, 2024







I’m not surprised in the slightest to see that AI was involved. Modern AI tools have made it much easier to create misleading images. Fortunately, this was just a case of relatively harmless fun. I don’t know, would you have liked that color for iPhone? Because there’s other leaks that point towards a bronze iPhone 16 Pro . I’m more of a black or dark gray kind of guy myself, though.

















Here’s a lesson in always treating leaks with a grain of salt: a recently circulated Apple Event invite that teased a possible bronze iPhone has just been confirmed to be fake. The invite made headlines, with people wondering whether its curious color scheme hinted at a new shade of iPhone.Now, I myself have fallen for fake leaks in the past, so I can totally understand how something like this spreads. It’s not exactly difficult to mimic Apple’s minimalist design for its posters. The anonymous source who faked the leak claims it was made in less than 10 minutes.