Anonymous source who leaked Apple Event invite teasing new color reveals it’s fake: “I was bored”
Here’s a lesson in always treating leaks with a grain of salt: a recently circulated Apple Event invite that teased a possible bronze iPhone has just been confirmed to be fake. The invite made headlines, with people wondering whether its curious color scheme hinted at a new shade of iPhone.
Now, I myself have fallen for fake leaks in the past, so I can totally understand how something like this spreads. It’s not exactly difficult to mimic Apple’s minimalist design for its posters. The anonymous source who faked the leak claims it was made in less than 10 minutes.
Fun fact: i made the "leaked" Apple Event invite in less than 10 minutes using figma and an Ai generated texture— Lore (@lorevfx) August 20, 2024
and i sent it to the leaker just because i was bored pic.twitter.com/3tX9QgUy4p
I’m not surprised in the slightest to see that AI was involved. Modern AI tools have made it much easier to create misleading images. Fortunately, this was just a case of relatively harmless fun. I don’t know, would you have liked that color for iPhone? Because there’s other leaks that point towards a bronze iPhone 16 Pro. I’m more of a black or dark gray kind of guy myself, though.
No thanks. I like my phone in dark mode. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The invite might have been fake, but the event is still very much real. We’ll get our first official look at the upcoming iPhone 16 which is expected to support Apple Intelligence across all models unlike the current iPhone 15. However, Bloomberg’s highly reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman recently stated that Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Google’s Gemini.
We may also get new information on the rumored modern revamp of iPhone SE, which is reportedly going to look like the iPhone 14 when it launches next year. In addition to news about Apple Watch and AirPods, I’m hoping we also get a release date for visionOS 2.
The iPhones are some of the best phones available today, hence the insane hype around events like this one. It would have been more surprising to me if there had been no fake rumors and leaks before these events.
