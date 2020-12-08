Samsung comes to rescue Apple's iPhone periscope zoom plans



















In any case, the tricky patent conundrum is apparently going to be resolved by Samsung shipping its folded optics actuators or lenses to LG, which will then еmploy them into an oven-ready zoom module, and then ship them to Foxconn to put in upcoming iPhones. We even probed Corephotonics about their zoom tech for phones achieved with two lenses, one wide, one narrow, set at different levels, and came away impressed, as you can see in the video below. This was back in 2014.









Could iPhone 14 Pro Max have 10x periscope zoom camera?









Apple usually catches up with the competition in major technology breakthroughs about two or even three generation later, when the initial kinks have been ironed out by someone else, and, most importantly, when the components of the novel technology have fallen in price enough so that it can maintain its profit margins.





That's what happened with OLED displays and 5G connectivity which were just this year paired in an iPhone, and when Apple introduces new technology it is usually some sort of a low-hanging fruit liked telephoto zoom, 3D touch, or tougher glass for which it doesn't have to invest all that much in R&D on its own. The notable exceptions are Apple's A-series processors, of course, and the Face ID module which may now be augmented by under-display Touch ID finger scanning , because... masks and stuff.









The issue, however, is that Samsung and Corephotonics hold the good patents here, for the so-called Ball Guide Actuator that provides way more precise control of the folded optics movement than Apple's spring mechanism patents, and is on top of that gentler on the battery, plus it takes less space inside an already crammed camera island. Long story short, it seems that Apple would have to hold high-level meetings with Samsung if it wants to employ quality periscope zoom on its future iPhones.







