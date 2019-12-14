Up periscope! Take a gander at the key component for the Galaxy S11+ "Space Zoom" feature
The latest rumor calls for Samsung to unveil its first 2020 flagship line February 18th in San Francisco At the same event, the company will introduce its second foldable phone. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which costs $1,980 and folds along the vertical axis, the Galaxy Fold 2 could be priced as low as $840 and folds along the horizontal axis. Resembling the Motorola razr, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a pocketable device that stays hidden until you need to open it so it can be used as a phone. Compare that to the more unwieldy Galaxy Fold which opens to reveal a huge 7.3-inch tablet.
Zoom is one area of smartphone photography where software isn't the perfect answer
Earlier this year, Samsung acquired Corephotonics, the company that helped Chinese manufacturer Oppo develop the periscope zoom technology used on its 10x lossless zoom system. Samsung paid a reported $150 million-$160 million for the outfit, which has approximately 150 zoom-related patents. This could prove to be a major acquisition for Samsung. While computational photography is the buzzword we've heard often over the last year, the truth is that zoom is just one of those features that require a true optical and mechanical approach instead of relying on software. Oppo introduced its 10x lossless zoom system at last year's MWC trade show in Barcelona.
The Galaxy S11+ could feature five sensors on the back including one weighing in at 108MP. This camera will employ pixel binning to produce enhanced 27MP photos. There should also be an improved ultra-wide camera, the two telephoto cameras, and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone; with this data, more accurate depth information can be collected for improved AR functionality, more natural bokeh blurs on portraits, and perhaps a secure facial recognition system.
