Apple suppliers have started testing foldable iPhone prototypes
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung and Motorola have been selling foldable smartphones to the public for quite some time, but Apple is still in the development phase. However, according to one report, Apple's foldable prototype testing has now started.
The foldable iPhone could launch in September 2022
Economic Daily News claims Apple recently sent out prototype foldable iPhone units to assembly partner Foxconn with the aim of releasing the final version of the device as soon as September 2022, presumably alongside the iPhone 14 series.
Before heading into mass productions, laptops like the MacBook Pro need to be opened and closed between 20,000 and 30,000 times. With the foldable iPhone, Apple has asked Foxconn to evaluate everything over 100,000 opening and closing tests.
Apple has relied on Samsung for recent iPhone OLED panels and it appears the South Korean company has been chosen to supply foldable iPhone panels too. Whether there will be other suppliers too remains to be seen.
The overall design of the product wasn’t described in today’s report. However, tipster Jon Prosser previously revealed that early prototypes offer a Microsoft Surface Duo-like design with separate displays and a slim forehead for Face ID.