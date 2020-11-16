iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Display

Apple suppliers have started testing foldable iPhone prototypes

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 16, 2020, 7:35 AM
Apple suppliers have started testing foldable iPhone prototypes
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung and Motorola have been selling foldable smartphones to the public for quite some time, but Apple is still in the development phase. However, according to one report, Apple's foldable prototype testing has now started.

The foldable iPhone could launch in September 2022


Economic Daily News claims Apple recently sent out prototype foldable iPhone units to assembly partner Foxconn with the aim of releasing the final version of the device as soon as September 2022, presumably alongside the iPhone 14 series.

The focus of testing, per sources familiar with the matter, is the foldable display. Apple is evaluating the use of either OLED or micro-LED tech, as well as their respective assembly methods.

Before heading into mass productions, laptops like the MacBook Pro need to be opened and closed between 20,000 and 30,000 times. With the foldable iPhone, Apple has asked Foxconn to evaluate everything over 100,000 opening and closing tests.

Apple has relied on Samsung for recent iPhone OLED panels and it appears the South Korean company has been chosen to supply foldable iPhone panels too. Whether there will be other suppliers too remains to be seen.

The overall design of the product wasn’t described in today’s report. However, tipster Jon Prosser previously revealed that early prototypes offer a Microsoft Surface Duo-like design with separate displays and a slim forehead for Face ID.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing – Infinite uses of a phone that swivels
Popular stories
Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless