Under-screen Touch ID for iPhone now seems even more likely

Little else is known about the iPhone 13 Pro series at this stage, but the usual upgrades in the camera and chipset department are almost guaranteed. Apple may choose to adopt a smaller notch as well, although this is far from confirmed.

Next year, Apple looks set to adopt LTPO technology, which means the display will automatically adjust the refresh rate depending on the content being shown and, therefore, save battery. Blank screens could operate at 1Hz and games may jump up to 120Hz.