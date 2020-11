Galaxy S21 Ultra: new leak details main camera specs

Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020





Leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have been circulating the internet recently, getting us all hyped up for the upcoming flagship product by Samsung. Renders have shown what the Galaxy S21 Ultra ’s design and camera bump will look like. Now, another leak, coming from tipster Ice Universe (via SamMobile ) tells us what upgrades over the S20 Ultra’s main camera sensor we might expect with the S21 Ultra.The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly bring a small upgrade to the main camera. It is rumored to feature a 108MP main sensor, but it will be the ISOCELL HM3, that is expected to offer us 12% better light sensitivity. This means the S21 Ultra will be capable of capturing more details in a photo, and additionally, it might help the S21 Ultra in capturing low-light images faster. The size of a single pixel is reportedly going to be again 0.8μm.On top of that, Samsung will reportedly drop the 3D ToF sensor used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and replace it with fast laser autofocus on the S21 Ultra. It is expected to provide a better and faster focus in images. Samsung has already included laser autofocus in the Note 20 Ultra.The information on whether the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a quad-camera system or a penta-camera system remains unknown at the moment.Up to this point, rumors and leaks tell us that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, a fast 120Hz refresh rate for the display, accompanied by a QHD+ resolution, and HDR10+. We expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with One UI 3.1 , a 5,000mAh battery, and Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 875 processor , depending on your region.