Galaxy S21 Ultra: new leak details main camera specs
On top of that, Samsung will reportedly drop the 3D ToF sensor used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and replace it with fast laser autofocus on the S21 Ultra. It is expected to provide a better and faster focus in images. Samsung has already included laser autofocus in the Note 20 Ultra.
The information on whether the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a quad-camera system or a penta-camera system remains unknown at the moment.
Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020
Up to this point, rumors and leaks tell us that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, a fast 120Hz refresh rate for the display, accompanied by a QHD+ resolution, and HDR10+. We expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with One UI 3.1, a 5,000mAh battery, and Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 875 processor, depending on your region.