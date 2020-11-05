LG's first rollable phone could be called LG Rollable or LG Slide
UPDATE: LG has also filed a trademark for the name LG Slide in Europe. The updated story continues below.
In recent months, LG has revamped its smartphone business both in terms of hardware and branding. The latter has led to names like LG Velvet and LG Wing, and now the name of LG’s next high-end device seems to have been revealed.
The LG Rollable and LG Slide names are being considered
LG has filed trademark applications (via LetsGoDigital) in the European Union for the names ‘LG Rollable’ and 'LG Slide.' The recent filings were classified under Class 9, which indicates they could be used on a smartphone.
LG, one of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers, will likely use one of these names for its first rollable smartphone, which was teased at the LG Wing event in mid-September. The other could be discarded entirely.
A similar thing happened with the LG Wing. The company was considering LG Swing as the official name, but after reports started referring to the device as LG Wing, the company eventually chose the latter as the final name.
The rollable device should arrive in March 2021
The rollable device should make its international debut in March 2021, according to report, as the newest product to come from LG’s Explorer Project. It could also be the first commercially available rollable smartphone in the world.
Unfortunately, very little is known about the LG Rollable/Slide at this stage when it comes to specifications, but in terms of design the product is expected to resemble a regular smartphone when the extended display isn’t in use.
To take advantage of the hidden tablet-sized experience, owners may have to pull on one side to extend the display.