LG's first rollable phone could be called LG Rollable or LG Slide

The LG Rollable and LG Slide names are being considered

, one of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers, will likely use one of these names for its first rollable smartphone, which was teased at the LG Wing event in mid-September. The other could be discarded entirely. LG has filed trademark applications (via) in the European Union for the names ‘LG Rollable’ and 'LG Slide.' The recent filings were classified under Class 9, which indicates they could be used on a smartphone.Per the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Class 9 includes the following products: smartphones; digital mobile phones; electronic touch screen pen for smartphones; earphones for smartphones; wearable smartphones. LG , one of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers, will likely use one of these names for its first rollable smartphone, which was teased at the LG Wing event in mid-September. The other could be discarded entirely.





A similar thing happened with the LG Wing. The company was considering LG Swing as the official name, but after reports started referring to the device as LG Wing, the company eventually chose the latter as the final name.

The rollable device should arrive in March 2021





The rollable device should make its international debut in March 2021, according to report, as the newest product to come from LG’s Explorer Project. It could also be the first commercially available rollable smartphone in the world.