Apple brings 100 new emoji and more to the iPhone with release of iOS 14.2
Emoji fans using an iPhone should be happy to see that iOS 14.2 has been released. Why? Because the latest build of Apple's mobile operating system features a large number of new emoji including a transgender pride flag, a dodo, a pinched finger emoji, an anatomical heart, lungs, a man feeding a baby, and more. You can see the entire list of new emoji that comes with iOS 14.2 by visiting the Emojipedia website.
Apple updates iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS
The update includes eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode. Those with an iPhone 12 series handset can use the magnifier app to detect people nearby and measure their distance away by using the LiDAR depth sensor. The Time-of-Flight sensor computes how long it takes for a beam of infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With this data, more accurate depth measurements are computed allowing the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to deliver enhanced AR capabilities and improved bokeh blurs on portraits. Speaking of the iPhone 12 series, iOS 14.2 adds support for the Leather Sleeve MagSafe accessory. Leather cases with MagSafe will be available to be pre-ordered starting today. The sleeves and the MagSafe Duo Charger. Both the leather sleeves and the MagSafe Duo Charger will be released at a later date, possibly not until 2021.
The update to iOS 14.2 also helps provide optimized battery charging for the AirPods slowing the rate at which the wireless Bluetooth earbuds batteries age. Users will receive a notification whenever the audio levels on their headphones are too loud and could cause problems to users' hearing. New AirPlay controls can stream entertainment throughout your home. And there are many more items on the changelist.
The update also fixes a number of issues including one that keeps the iPhone screen black while viewing Netflix content, and one that makes the camera viewfinder appear black when the camera app is open. Some of the resolved issues revolve around widgets such as the weather widget that displays the temperature in Celsius even when it is set to Fahrenheit. One bug forces the Apple Watch app to unexpectedly close when opened and in some cases Apple Pay won't send or accept cash via Siri. One bug prevents devices from charging wirelessly.
To update your iPhone go to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update is on your device, tap on Download and Install. As we said, iPadOS 14.2 is also available to be installed on a compatible iPad tablet and to do so, use the same directions we told you for the iPhone. The new update to watchOS 7.1 contains "new features, improvements, and bug fixes." To update your Apple timepiece, first make sure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Make sure that your Apple Watch is updated to at least 50% and connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi. Keep your iPhone nearby your Apple Watch and the update will take place over several minutes to an hour. Thus, you might want to wait to update overnight.
You can also try to update your Apple Watch using the iPhone:
- Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.
- On your iPhone, open the Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
- Tap General > Software Update.
- Download the update. If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
- Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete.
If your Apple Watch is running watchOS 6 or higher, you can update your Apple Watch without using the iPhone. Follow these directions:
- Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.
- On your watch, open the Settings app.
- Tap General > Software Update.
- Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.
Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don't restart your Apple Watch, and don't quit the Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.
Apple also released a special update that adds security updates to older iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch units. The update installs iOS 12.4.9 to iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).