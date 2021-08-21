New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro

New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro0
This is not the final version and looks like a hastily put-together unit. It does seem to align with the leaked dummy units and cases we have seen so far, with a larger and thicker camera bump for better accommodating bigger sensors. The island also now sits closer to the edge.
Although Apple is rumored to have a Rose Gold Pro model in the pipeline, the hue that the alleged iPhone 13 Pro unit sports is darker than the shade Apple uses for its devices.
The company isn't expected to introduce a lot of changes to the new lineup and camera upgrade is supposedly one of the things Apple is betting on to sustain the supercycle and make the iPhone 13 the best phone of the year.
The Pro variants will allegedly come with a better 6-element Ultra Wide lens with autofocus. The iPhone 13 Pro is also tipped to get iPhone 12 Pro Max's sensor-shift stabilization tech and telephoto module. Two new video features are also on the cards.
The front of the devices will also seemingly get a slight cosmetic facelift in the form of a smaller notch and they will be a little thicker overall to make space for larger batteries. Other rumored changes include the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, LiDAR sensors on all models, and 120Hz ProMotion tech and 1TB storage option for the Pro models.
The new lineup will allegedly be revealed in the third week of September.
